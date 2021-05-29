Boys basketball
Division 3A
El Segundo 68, Ayala 53
Ayala was down 21-8 after one quarter and trailed 32-19 at halftime in its first-round loss Wednesday at El Segundo High.
Division 4A
Chino 70, Bassett 46
Chino trailed 30-26 at halftime before outscoring Bassett 44-16 in the second half in Wednesday’s first-round win. The Cowboys hosted San Jacinto in a second-round Friday after Champion press time.
Division 4AA
Pioneer 75, Don Lugo 71
Don Lugo’s season came to an end Wednesday with a four-point loss to Pioneer. Daniel Hunter scored 17 points to lead Don Lugo.
Victor Valley 67, Ontario Christian 53
No. 2-ranked Ontario Christian was outscored 34-25 in the first half and 33-28 in the second half in its first-round loss Wednesday at Victor Valley. Ricky Freymond scored 16 points for Ontario Christian, which finishes its season at 13-6.
Girls basketball
Division 2A
Chino Hills 57, Arcadia 34
The Huskies advanced to the second round of playoffs after Thursday’s 23-point win over the Apaches. Chino Hills will travel to Pacifica High in Oxnard tonight (May 29) for a second-round game.
Division 3A
Ayala 53, Whitney 42
Ayala’s 11-point win over Whitney Thursday night moves the Bulldogs into the second round where they will host Hillcrest High tonight (May 29).
Division 3AA
Paramount 56, Chino 52
Chino’s Kimberly Day finished with a team-high 16 points and Malani Johnson had 14 points, but the Cowgirls’ fell short in their first-round playoff game Thursday to Paramount. Lyndsey Valverde had eight points and Kayla Dennis scored seven points for Chino.
Xavier Prep 62, Don Lugo 18
Don Lugo ends its season at 6-9, following Thursday’s first-round loss to Xavier Prep in Palm Desert. Maliyah Bosley scored 14 points, Trinity Skinner had 13 points and Dejah Saldivar and Kylah Toland each had 12 points for Xavier Prep.
Track and field
Palomares League preliminaries
Ayala High results from last Saturday’s Palomares League preliminaries at Claremont High School. Athletes listed are those who qualified for the Palomares League finals, which were held Friday at Claremont High after Champion press time.
Boys
1,600m: Austin Lemus, fourth, 4:27.78; Malachi Morris, fifth, 4:37.81; Nathan Tsai, sixth, 4:46.04.
400m: Ted Woodbury, second, 52.45; Joshua Lee, third, 52.50; Samuel Moran, sixth, 53.99.
100m: Chase Mars, first, 11.18; Xavier Rojas, fourth, 11.43; Vincent Bachofner, fifth, 11.64; Lennard DeGuzman, sixth, 11.65; Jacob Figueroa, eighth, 11.80.
800m: Austin Lemus, second, 2:04.37; Mateo Cole, third, 2:04.87; Malachi Morris, ninth, 2:07.86.
200m: Chase Mars, second, 22.81; Ted Woodbury, fourth, 23.10; Vincent Bachofner, fifth, 23.16; Lennard DeGuzman, seventh, 23.33; Samuel Moran, eighth, 23.36; Xavier Rojas, ninth, 23.37.
Girls
1,600m: Shaina Berk, seventh, 5:23.94; Emily Schott, ninth, 5:25.33; Cadence Chang, 10th, 5:25.56.
100m: Kayla McBride, first, 12.31; Makayla Richardson, fifth, 13.29; Lauren Williams, sixth, 13.39; Savanna Parker, eighth, 13.68.
800m: Roxanne Ehrig, second, 2:23.17; Isabel Contreras, third, 2:25.73; Shania Berk, fifth, 2:27.49; Cadence Chang, seventh, 2:30.45.
200m: Kayla McBride, first, 25.24; Nia Dinkins, third, 27.57; Samyra Smith, seventh, 27.66; Makayla Richardson, eighth, 27.74.
Pole vault: Madeline Seifert, second, 10-00; Victorya Ha, third, 7-06; Rylie Vipatapalin, seventh, 6-06; Miko Seki, eighth, 6-00.
Baseline League preliminaries
Chino Hills High results from Monday’s Baseline League preliminaries at Rancho Cucamonga High School. Athletes listed are those who qualified for the league finals.
Boys
1,600m: Aidan Gomez, fourth, 4:46.90; Jack Pusztai, ninth, 4:49.84.
110m hurdles: Riese Ili, fifth, 16.78; Adrian Ayala, ninth, 18.83.
100m: Donnie Parish, third, 10.92; Damin Sanford, fifth, 10.84.
300m hurdles: Riese Ili, seventh, 42.79; Joseph Bailey, eighth, 44.21.
Girls
1,600m: Karis Brown, second, 2:17.06; Jacqueline Duarte, third, 5:25.88; Jenna Gallegos, fourth, 5:28.71; Maya Centeno, sixth, 5:42.94; Megan Chiotti, ninth, 5:44.66.
100m hurdles: Makena Bailey, fifth, 18.46; Alyssah Johnson, seventh, 18.71; Samantha Duran, eighth, 18.88.
400m: Isabella Duarte, third, 1:02.08; Jordyn Thomas, fourth, 1:02.15.
100m: Lady William-Mensah, fifth, 12.79; Adaorah Okafor, seventh, 12.94.
300m hurdles: Alyssah Johnson, fourth, 52.16; Makena Bailey, sixth, 54.80.
200m: Jordyn Thomas, fifth, 26.47; Lady William-Mensah, seventh, 27.08.
Ambassador League finals
Boys
Ontario Christian High qualifiers for the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 preliminaries from Tuesday’s Ambassador League finals at Aquinas High School:
400m: Edward Frailing, 53.64.
1,600m: Aidan Vorster, 4:36.47.
3,200m: Aidan Vorster, 9:46.52.
110m hurdles: Micah Belden, 16.01.
300m hurdles: Micah Belden, 43.85.
4x100m: Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford, 45.19.
4x400m: Edward Frailing, Micah Rhorer, Isaac Cortez, Aidan Thigpen, 3:42.78.
High jump: Micah Belden, 5-06.
Long jump: Antony Badiola, 19-07.25; Edward Frailing, 19-07; Isaac Cortez, 19-03.50.
Triple jump: Micah Belden, 37-11.50.
Shot put: Christian Burroughs, 51-08; Jacob Monarrez, 39-07.50; Luke Lin, 39-06.
Discus: Christian Burroughs, 167-04.50; Luke Lin, 128-05; Jared Gaudy, 110-06; Noah Miller, 102-6.5.
Girls
400m: Rachel Aguilar, 59.63.
800m: Rachel Aguilar, 2:29.84; Keegan Corley, 2:40.29.
1,600m: Keegan Corley, 5:38.66.
3,200m: Sierra De los Rios, 13:19.23.
4x100m: Rachel Aguilar, Emma Chappell, Kendra Fair, Riley DeGroot, 52.90.
4x400m: Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley, 4:22.80.
High jump: Amelia Don, 4-06; Sydney Peters, 4-06.
Discus: Rebecca Baker, 82-00.25.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 24, Colony 3
The Bulldogs put up 17 runs in the second inning May 21 in their 21-run victory against Colony. Troy McCain and Cole Koniarsky each hit a home run and combined for seven RBIs, and Luke Solis, Ryan Moreno and Bryan Yang had two RBIs apiece for Ayala.
Nonleague
Ayala 12, Yucaipa 8
Palomares League champion Ayala scored a run in the third inning, three runs in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth last Saturday in its win over the Thunderbirds. Ty Borgogno finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Ryan Moreno and Damien Delgadillo each had two RBIs for the Bulldogs, which won their 16th straight game.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 6, Chino 4
Don Lugo’s Austin Moon hit a three-run, first inning home run and Fredy Turcios tossed a complete-game to lead the Conquistadores to their ninth straight league championship.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 2, Los Osos 1
Chino Hills scored a run in the fifth inning and the game-winning run in the sixth inning Tuesday for a league win over the Grizzlies.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 11, Western Christian 1
Ontario Christian improved to 17-5 overall, 9-2 in league play with Monday’s win over the Fighting Lancers.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 1, Bonita 0
(11 innings)
Ayala clinched sole possession of the Palomares League championship Wednesday with an 11-inning win over Bonita. Emily Leavitt struck out 22 hitters and allowed only four hits to earn the win.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 6, Chino 2
Don Lugo clinched the Mt. Baldy League title Monday with a four-run win over Chino to improve their record to 12-1 in league. Karra Leeger had a two-run home run and Sierra Vasquez recorded an RBI double for Don Lugo. Renee Sena hit a two-run home run for Chino.
Ambassador League
Western Christian 11, Ontario Christian 1
Western Christian’s Brooklyn Lee went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Marilyn Beauvais had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Fighting Lancers to a 10-run, mercy-rule win over the Knights Monday. Western Christian scored seven of their 11 runs in the third inning.
