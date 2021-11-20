Boys basketball
Rumble for Rosecrans Avenue Tournament
Ayala 51, Aquinas 34
Ayala trailed by five at the end of the first quarter Wednesday and pulled out a 17-point victory over Aquinas to improve to 2-1 in the Rumble for Rosecrans Tournament.
Ayala 65, Kennedy 50
Ayala defeated Kennedy Tuesday at Troy High in Fullerton to improve to 1-1.
El Dorado 52, Ayala 47
El Dorado’s Hudson Novak scored 14 points, Cooper Bladow added 11 points and Jacob Kang finished with 10 points to lead the Golden Hawks past Ayala on Monday.
Norco Tournament
Chino Hills 52, Indian Springs 36
Chino Hills improved to 1-1 with Wednesday’s victory over the Coyotes at the Norco Tournament, which concludes Saturday.
Vista Murrieta 76, Chino Hills 60
Chino Hills opened its season Monday with a 16-point loss to Vista Murrieta.
Orangewood Academy Tournament
Ontario Christian 57, Torrance 53
Ontario Christian led 30-17 at halftime and held on for a four-point win over Torrance. The Knights (1-2) outscored Torrance 19-9 in the second quarter.
Santa Margarita 64, Ontario Christian 18
Santa Margarita led 18-7 after one quarter and 35-9 at halftime Tuesday in its win against Ontario Christian.
Esperanza 65, Ontario Christian 58
Ontario Christian’s Matthew Ericson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Daveon Scott and Cole Jones added 12 points apiece Monday in the Knights’ loss to Esperanza. Brady Francis scored a game-high 24 points and Zach Rentch added 10 points for Esperanza.
Girls basketball
Poly-Arlington Tournament
Ayala 34, Lakeside 32
Ayala held off Lakeside of Lake Elsinore Tuesday to improve to a 2-0 record at Poly-Arlington Tournament in Riverside.
Ayala 54, Victor Valley 39
The Bulldogs opened their season Monday with a 15-point win against the Jackrabbits.
Upland Tournament
Quartz Hill 47, Don Lugo 36
Don Lugo led 11-4 after one quarter, but was outscored 43-26 the rest of the way in a loss Wednesday to Quartz Hill.
Chino 51, Millikan 44
Chino evened its record to 1-1 with Tuesday’s win over Long Beach Millikan.
San Dimas 70, Chino 26
Chino High’s Lyndsey Valverde and Malani Johnson scored nine points apiece in the Cowgirls’ loss to San Dimas to open the 2021-22 season. Allison McGill scored a game-high 12 points, Olivia Romero had 11 points, Evelyn Kao added 10 points and Jaelyn Ramos finished with six points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for San Dimas.
Summit 58, Don Lugo 13
Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Camargo scored a team-high nine points Monday in the Conquistadores’ loss to Summit on Monday.
Boys soccer
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 4, Redlands Adventist 1
The Knights scored four first-half goals Tuesday in its season-opening victory over Redlands Adventist.
West Covina 2, Chino 1
West Covina’s Andy Velasco scored on a penalty shot and Tadeo Torres scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory over Chino.
High school coaches can submit scores and stats to sports@championnewspapers.com.
