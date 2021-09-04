Football
Sept. 3 games (played after Champion press time)
Fontana (0-2) at Chino (1-1); Chino Hills (1-1) at Jurupa Hills (1-0); Salesian (0-1) at Ontario Christian (1-0-1); Don Lugo, bye week.
Aug. 27 scores
Ayala 35, Los Altos 0
Ayala quarterback Bryan Wilson tossed touchdown passes to Dominick Alloway and Lytallion Payne, and CJ Sento and Jacob Munoz each ran for a score in the Bulldogs’ victory over Los Altos to improved to 2-0. Marquis Monroe blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown for Ayala, which had 194 rushing yards on 33 carries in the victory. Wilson finished 9 of 14 passing for 127 for Ayala.
Chino 35, Diamond Bar 7
Chino High running back Dennis Rocha ran 22 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys past Diamond Bar.
Cowboys quarterback Favian Vasquez finished 10 of 17 for 160 yards and a touchdown pass to Trevion Kimbrough, who finished with three catches for 64 yards and two carries for 32 yards and a score. Daniel Nakashima added three catches for 64 yards for Chino, which improved to 1-1 this season.
Chino Hills 18, Diamond Ranch 14
Chino Hills trailed 14-0 at halftime and 14-3 after three quarters to pull out a four-point victory over the Panthers to give first-year head coach and Chino Hills High athletic director Mykeal Terry his first win with the Huskies.
Jacob Brooks caught a 24-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Bobby Johnson with 11 seconds removed in the fourth quarter and Jermar Jackson scored 33 seconds later on a 40-yard run, which came one play after Diamond Ranch fumbled. Huskies’ kicker Jake Laurent connected on a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Huskies their first points of the game. Diamond Ranch’s Mario Martinez scored on a 1-yard run and Joshua Garcia recovered a teammates’ fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Alta Loma 35, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo was shut out for the second straight week in its 35-point loss to Alta Loma (2-0). Alta Loma quarterback Trevor Tedesco finished 6 of 6 for 156 yards and four touchdown passes—two each to Dakodah Kinsley (3 catches, 68 yards) and Nick Pasquarella (2 catches, 95 yards).
Bryce Holliday opened the Braves scoring with a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter. Don Lugo had a bye this week and will travel to El Segundo High for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 10.
Ontario Christian 26, Xavier Prep 26
Ontario Christian’s William Azer connected on four field goals, including a game-tying 39-yarder as time expired in the fourth quarter as the game ended in a tie. Azer also connected on field goals of 32, 22 and 22 yards for Ontario Christian (1-0-1). Tyler Ford scored on an 84-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and Edward Frailing caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining in the first half.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Loma Linda Academy 25-17, 25-15, 25-12
Ontario Christian’s Dakota Zieman had eight kills, Allyson Shim finished with six kills and Brooklyn Goedhart recorded five kills and 22 assists in the Knights’ win Tuesday.
Nonleague
Chino Hills defeats Ayala 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Chino Hills improved to 4-1 with a straight-sets win Tuesday over Ayala (3-3).
San Dimas defeats Chino 25-11, 25-17, 25-18
The Cowgirls fell to an 0-5 record with Monday’s loss to San Dimas. Danielle Erlandson, Lyndsey Valverde and Malani Johnson had two kills apiece for Chino.
Norco defeats Ontario Christian 25-17, 25-19, 25-15
Norco improved to 10-3 with Monday’s straight-sets win over Ontario Christian. With the loss, the Knights fell to 1-4.
Chino Hills defeats San Marino 25-20, 25-4, 25-18
The Huskies improved to 3-1 this season with an Aug. 26 straight-sets win over the Titans.
Hillcrest defeats Chino 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
Chino’s Tristen Amers had four kills and Danielle Erlandson, Lyndsey Valverde and Malani Johnson finished with three kills apiece in the Cowgirls’ straight-sets loss Aug. 26. Johnson recorded seven blocks, Erlandson had three blocks and Madisen Remis had a team-high four digs for Chino (0-4).
Boys water polo
Nonleague
Don Lugo 11, Mark Keppel 10
Don Lugo held off Mark Keppel (0-2) by a goal in its home opener Tuesday afternoon.
Temecula Valley 21, Chino 2
Chino fell to 0-2 Monday, falling to Temecula Valley in a nonleague game.
Hillcrest 15, Chino 7
The Cowboys opened their season Aug. 26 with an eight-goal loss to Hillcrest (2-0).
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 11, Ontario 7
Ontario Christian singles winners from Tuesday’s match: Lauren Liang (6-2, 6-4, 6-0); Chloe Angeles (6-1, 7-6, 6-0).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-1, 6-0, 6-0); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-4, 6-0).
King 18, Ayala 0
King High of Riverside won all nine singles matches and all nine doubles matches Monday to shut out the Bulldogs (0-3).
Girls golf
Nonleague
Ayala 226, King 229
Ayala’s Meera Devine fired a three-over par to lead the Bulldogs to a victory Tuesday over King.
La Habra 223, Ayala 238
Ayala opened up the season Aug. 24 with a loss to La Habra at the Hacienda Golf Club in La Habra Heights.
