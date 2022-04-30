Softball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 4, Chino 3
The Conquistadores won the Mt. Baldy League title for the second straight year with Tuesday’s win over Chino.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 6, St. Lucy’s 3
Chino Hills captured the Baseline League championship for the fourth straight season Monday afternoon after its three-run win over St. Lucy’s. Overall, the Huskies improved to a 21-6 record.
Baseball
Chino Hills 5, Damien 4
Chino Hills High’s Ian Bateman had a go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning last Saturday to give the Huskies’ a 5-4 victory over the Spartans at the Battle of the Baseline League teams event at Loanmart Field (Quakes Stadium) in Rancho Cucamonga. The win sanpped the Huskies’ 10-game league losing streak and improved the team’s record to 10-14-1.
Track and field
Ambassador League Finals
Ontario Christian HIgh qualifiers for next weekend’s CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries from Wednesday’s Ambassador League Finals at Murrieta Mesa High School.
Boys 100m: Darron Barron, first, 11.69.
Girls 100m: Isabelle Thomas, third, 13.11; Karlee Myers, 13.28.
Girls 200m: Rachel Aguilar, third, 25.74; Shayla Gillmer, fifth, 27.62; Karlee Myers, seventh, 27.84.
Boys 400m: Aiden Thigpen, third, 53.93.
Girls 400m: Rachel Aguilar, first, 58.20.
Boys 800m: Mario Balderas, fourth, 2:08.35.
Girls 800m: Keegan Corley, third, 2:32.98.
Girls 1,600m: Keegan Corley, fourth, 5:48.31.
Boys 300m hurdles: Alpha Yam, sixth, 46.96.
Girls 300m hurdles: Kylie Unterkofler, fifth, 53.04.
Boys 4x100m relay: Daniel Barron, Luke Alvarez, Aiden Thigpen, Jack Molina, third, 45.70.
Girls 4x100m relay: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Faith Gaudy, Isabella Thomas, first, 51.10.
Boys 4x400m relay: Daniel Barron, Gage Messick, Aiden Thigpen, Jack Molina, second, 3:41.93.
Girls 4x400m relay: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Shayla Gillmer, Faith Gaudy, first, 4:10.68.
Girls high jump: Isabella Sanchez, first, 4-09; Amelia Don, second, 4-07.
Boys long jump: Aiden Thigpen, first, 21-02.50.
Girls long jump: Wynter Williams, sixth, 14-09.
Boys triple jump: Jack Molina, second, 37-04.25.
Boys discus: Christian Burroughs, first, 177-06; Harrison Cornell, second, 141-07.25; William Azar, fourth, 125-07.50; Michael Rowe, fifth, 120-02.50; Jared Gaudy, sixth, 119-03; Nathan Plascencia, eighth, 103-07; Noah Miller, 12th, 100-06.
Girls discus: Rebecca Baker, sixth, 77-03.
Boys shot put: Christian Burroughs, first, 52-07.50; Harrison Cornell, fifth, 42-04.50; William Azar, sixth, 40-08.50.
Mt. Baldy League Finals
Chino and Don Lugo High top three finishers from this week’s Mt. Baldy League Finals at Ontario High:
Boys 100m: Josiah Wade, Chino, second, 11.64; Daniel Nakashima, Chino, third, 11.72.
Boys 200m: Josiah Wade, Chino, second, 23.64; Daniel Nakashima, third, 23.76.
Boys 400m: Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, 51.64.
Girls 400m: Sophia Martinez, Don Lugo, first, 1:04.53; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, second, 1:06.02.
Boys 800m: Adam Perez, Chino, first, 2:02.02; Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, third, 2:04.29.
Girls 800m: Mia Chavez, Chino, first, 2:12.26; Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, third, 2:20.47.
Boys 1,600m: Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, first, 4:26.88; Adam Perez, Chino, third, 4:32.54.
Girls 1,600m: Mia Chavez, Chino, first, 4:54.49.
Boys 3,200m: Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, first, 10:05.15.
Girls 3,200m: Nicole Boskovich, Don Lugo, third, 12:06.04.
Boys 110m hurdles: Daniel Venegas, Chino, first, 17.85.
Girls 100m hurdles: Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, third, 19.93.
Boys 300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, 43.10; Daniel Venegas, Chino, third, 44.11.
Girls 300m hurdles: Mikani Telles, Chino, second, 51.06.
Boys 4x100m relay: Chino, first, 44.69.
Girls 4x100m relay: Chino, first, 52.79; Don Lugo, second, 54.75.
Boys 4x400m relay: Chino, second, 3:38.77.
Girls 4x400m relay: Chino, first, 4:14.23; Don Lugo, third, 4:25.30.
Girls shot put: Kimberly Day, Chino, second, 28-05; Alyssa Bergiadis, Chino, third, 27-07,50.
Boys high jump: Ayden Sandoe, Chino, first, 5-10; Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, second 5-08; Gavin Hrynezuk, Don Lugo, third, 5-06.
Girls high jump: Shannon Torres, Chino, first, 4-09.
Boys pole vault: Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, second, 12-03.
Girls pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino, first, 10-06.
Girls discus: Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, first, 83-02; Amanda Sanchez, Chino, second, 82-10.
Boys long jump: Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, 19-02.25; Ayden Sandoe, Chino, second, 18-06; Idesiar Tmatk, Chino, third, 18-05.50.
Girls long jump: Malani Johnson, Chino, first, 15-00.50.
Boys triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, first, 39-04.
Girls triple jump: Malani Johnson, Chino, first, 31-10.75.
Baseline League Preliminaries
Chino Hills High qualifiers from Monday’s league preliminaries. The Baseline League Finals were held Friday after Champion press time at Rancho Cucamonga.
Girls 1,600m: Karis Brown, second, 5:24.59; Jenna Gallegos, third, 5:24.61; Megan Chiotti, ninth, 5:33.11; Emma Gutierrez, 10th, 5:34.64.
Boys 1,600m: Aidan Gomez, third, 4:32.37; Jack Pusztai, sixth, 4:33.62; Dakota Jones, eighth, 4:36.33.
Girls 100m hurdles: Makena Bailey, second, 15.84; Jamacyn Rogers, sixth, 17.34; Samantha Duran, sevenths, 17.68.
Boys 110m hurdles: Michael Lozano, seventh, 16.35/
Girls 400m: Jordyn Thomas, first, 59.27.
Boys 400m: Isaiah Sherow, second, 51.80; Zion Meaders, fourth, 51.92; Aidan Gomez, ninth, 52.76.
Girls 100m: Lady William-Mensah, fourth, 12.54; Isabella Durate, fifth, 12.65; Adaorah Okafor, seventh, 12.69; Mykell Womack, ninth, 12.99.
Boys 100m: Jaycob Parsons, first, 10.83; Donnie Parish, third, 10.89.
Girls 800m: Alayna McGarry, first, 2:26.45; Riley Rivera, second, 2:28.75; Lillian Oceguera, sixth, 2:32.49; Michelle Ramos, ninth, 2:33.93.
Boys 800m: Dakota Jones, fifth, 2:05.88; Jack Pusztai, ninth, 2:08.33.
Girls 300m hurdles: Samantha Vargas, fourth, 51.01; Jamacyn Rogers, fifth, 51.56; Alyssah Johnson, seventh, 52.53; Samantha Duran, eighth, 52.92.
Boys 300m hurdles: Michael Lozano, seventh, 42.93.
Girls 200m: Lady William-Mensah, third, 25.51; Jordyn Thomas, fifth, 25.70; Isabella Duarte, sixth, 26.21.
Boys 200m: Donnie Parish, third, 22.29; Jaycob Parsons, sixth, 22.56.
Palomares League Preliminaries
Ayala High qualifiers from last Saturday’s league preliminaries. The Palomares League Finals were held Friday after Champion press time at Ayala High.
Girls 1,600m: Emily Schott, fifth, 5:25.65; Roxanne Ehrig, seventh, 5:31.26; Natalie Sumner, eighth, 5:31.84; Klarissa Mente, 11th, 5:43.35.
Boys 1,600m: Mason Ma, second, 4:27.69; Malachi Morris, eighth, 4:35.30; Chris Sydnor, ninth, 4:38.63; Caleb Ornelas, 12th, 4:40.62.
Girls 400m: Obioma Emechete, second, 1:00.62; Nia Dinkins, third, 1:01.83.
Boys 400m: Michael Saiz, first, 52.92; Joshua Lee, second, 53.26; Chris Wee, fourth, 54.20; Daniel Duenas, sixth, 54.63; Nathan Kim, seventh, 54.94.
Girls 100m: Kayla McBride, first, 12.29; Jordan Vega, third, 13.23.
Boys 100m: Dominic Alloway, second, 11.43; Marquis Monroe, third, 11.54; Lennard DeGuzman, fifth, 11.62; Chinomso Nwadike, seventh, 11.74; Lytallion Payne, ninth, 11.82.
Boys 800m: Mason Ma, first, 2:00.65; Mateo Cole, fourth, 2:02.11; Logan Berkley, 11th, 2:06.13; Andre Simicic, 12th, 2:09.03.
Girls 200m: Kayla McBride, first, 24.57; Obioma Emechete, third, 25.89; Jordan Vega, fifth, 26.90.
Boys 200m: Dominic Alloway, first, 22.75; Marquis Monroe, third, 23.08; Lennard DeGuzman, fifth, 23.17; Michael Saiz, sixth, 23.49; Chinomso Nwadike, seventh, 23.58; Lytallion Payne, eighth, 23.85; Nathan Kim, ninth, 24.07.
