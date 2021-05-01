High school sports schedule for May 1-8. Home games are listed in capital letters. Game times and dates could change because of COVID-19 safety protocols or teams changing their schedules.
Baseball
May 3—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 5—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at La Salle, 4 p.m.
May 7—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
May 3— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
May 4—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
May 5—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Loma Linda Academy, 3:30 p.m.
May 6—CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.
May 7—Ayala at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
May 1—AYALA vs. Walnut, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 4—Ayala at Bonita, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 4 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
May 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
May 1— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
May 3—Ayala at Valley View, 5 p.m.
May 4—Ayala at Bonita, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
May 5—AYALA vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Orange Lutheran, 5 p.m.
May 6—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
May 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 5 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Boys soccer
May 3—Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 5 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 5 p.m.
May 4— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
May 5—Ayala at Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 5 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
May 6—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
May 3—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
May 5—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 5 p.m.
May 6—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 4 p.m.
Track and field
May 4—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
May 6—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
May 8—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League cluster meet at Woodcrest Christian HS in Riverside, 8 a.m.
Boys tennis
May 3—Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
May 4—Chino Hills at Damien, 3:15 p.m.
May 5—DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
May 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
May 4—Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Prelims at Aquinas HS in San Bernardino, 1 p.m.
May 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Finals at Aquinas HS in San Bernardino, 2 p.m.
Boys volleyball
May 3—CHINO HILLS vs. Western Christian, 4 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Sierra Vista, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at San Gabriel Academy, 4 p.m.
May 4—Chino Hills at Damien, 3:15 p.m.
May 5—Don Lugo at Ganesha, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Lake Arrowhead Christian, 4 p.m.
May 7—Chino Hills at Claremont, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Garey, 3:15 p.m.
May 8— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. San Gabriel Academy, 8:15 p.m.
Swimming
May 1—AYALA vs. Yorba Linda, 9 a.m.
May 4—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
May 6—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
May 7—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf
May 3—Ayala at Murrieta Valley, 3 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3 p.m.
May 4—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 3:15 p.m.
May 5—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
May 4—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Ranch, TBA.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.
May 5—CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3 p.m.
May 6—Chino at Diamond Ranch, TBA.
Wrestling
May 6—AYALA vs. Colony, 6 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 5:30 p.m.
