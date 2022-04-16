Baseball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 4, Ontario 0
Don Lugo pitcher Marcos Castaneda tossed a complete-game, striking out seven and allowing five hits and a walk in the Conquistadores’ shut out win Tuesday. Fredy Turcios had a single, triple and two RBIs and Castaneda and Austin Moon each had a hit and RBI for Don Lugo.
Baldwin Park 4, Chino 3
Baldwin Park scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to pull out a one-run win over the Cowboys.
Palomares League
Ayala 4, Claremont 3
Ayala’s Ethan Torres recored a pair of doubles and Andrew Torres and Jedi Hernandez each recorded an RBI to lead the Bulldogs past the Wolfpack Tuesday.
Softball
Don Lugo 3, Ontario 2
Mt. Baldy League leader Don Lugo improved to 9-1 with Tuesday’s win over the Jaguars.
Track and field
Baseline League
Boys
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet against Damien: Chino Hills, 4x100m relay, 43.50; Aidan Gomez, 1,600m, 4:39.38; Joseph Bailey, 110m hurdles, 16.22; Zion Meaders, 400m, 51.80; Donnie Parrish, 100m, 10.86; Joseph Bailey, 300m hurdles, 40.82; Donnie Parrish, 200m, 22.42; Aidan Gomez, 3,200m, 10:02.80; Jaycob Parsons, high jump, 5-10; Tyler Poon, discus, 125-03.50.
Girls
Chino Hills High event winners from Tuesday’s league meet against St. Lucy’s: Chino Hills, 4x100m relay, 49.12; Jenna Gallegos, 1,600m, 5:15.55; Makena Bailey, 100m hurdles, 16.36; Alayna McGarry, 400m, 1:00.74; Jordyn Thomas, 100m, 12.79; Samantha Vargas, 300m hurdles, 50.84; Jordyn Thomas, 200m, 25.96; Karis Brown, 3,200m, 11:40.30; Chino Hills, 4x400m relay, 4:09.79; Makena Bailey, long jump, 15-05; Makena Bailey, triple jump, 34-06; Makena Bailey, high jump, 5-00; Erica Collins, shot put, 38-01; Erica Collins, discus, 99-01.
Arcadia Invitational
Results of Chino Valley-area athletes from last weekend’s meet at Arcadia High School:
Girls 4x800 relay invitational: Riley Rivera, Alayna McGarry, Jenna Gallegos, Karis Brown, Chino Hills 10th, 9:45.25.
Girls 4x1,600 relay seeded: Roxanne Ehrig, Emily Schott, Natalie Sumner, Klarissa Mente, Ayala, fourth, 21:54.99.
Boys 4x1,600 relay invitational: Mateo Cole, Mason Ma, Malachi Morris, Logan Berkley, Ayala, 14th, 18:31.91.
Boys triple jump rising stars: Isaiah Baca, Ayala, ninth, 42-01.25.
Girls 4x100 relay open division: Jordan Vega, Nia Dinkins, Obioma Emechete, Kayla McBride, Ayala, fifth, 48.39; Lady William-Mensah, Jordyn Thomas, Mykell Womack, Adaorah Okafor, Chino Hills, 13th, 49.03.
Girls 100m open division: Kayla McBride, Ayala, second, 11.99.
Boys 100m open division: Donnie Parrish, Chino Hills, 38th, 11.05.
Girls 800m open division: Mia Chavez, Chino, second, 2:10.50.
Boys 300m hurdles open division: Joseph Bailey, Chino Hills, 18th, 41.08.
Girls 200m open division: Kayla McBride, Ayala, fourth, 25.03; Lady William-Mensah, Chino Hills, 25th, 25.81.
Girls distance medley open division: Roxanne Ehrig, Obioma Emechete, Natalie Sumner, Emily Schott, Ayala, 31st, 13:14.04.
Boys distance medley open division: Mason Ma, Michael Saiz, Mateo Cole, Nathan Tsai, Ayala, 11th, 10:46.23.
Girls shot put open division: Erica Collins, Chino Hills, fourth, 37-03.50.
Boys discus open division: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, sixth, 155-00.
Girls high jump open division: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, 16th, 5-01.
Boys high jump open division: Jaycob Parsons, Chino Hills, fourth, 6-02; Michael Lozano, Chino Hills, 11th, 5-10.
Boys shot put open division: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, eighth, 51-02.
Girls 4x400 relay seeded: Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Alayna McGarry, Riley Rivera, Chino Hills, fifth, 3:58.52.
Girls pole vault invitational: Madeline Seifert, Ayala, 15th, 11-10.
Boys golf
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 236, Don Lugo 328
The Cowboys improved to 4-0 in league with Tuesday’s victory over Don Lugo. Dallas Morales finished four-over-par and Aiden Ribas-Lewis finished five-over par to lead Chino.
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion sports desk by email to sports@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
