Boys basketball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 87, Chaffey 60
Chino scored 31 points in the first quarter and never trailed in its Jan. 14 win over Chaffey. Jason Hilliard had 28 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, Justin Reyes added 20 points, including five 3-pointers, and Andrew Palacios-DeLeon finished with 17 points for Chino High.
Don Lugo 52, Montclair 46
Don Lugo saw its record to go 5-6 overall, 2-0 in league play with its Jan. 14 win over Montclair (10-11, 1-2).
Palomares League
Colony 94, Ayala 58
Colony High head coach Jerry DeFabiis won his 500th career game Tuesday night in the Titans’ victory over Ayala. Zach Murphy scored 20 points and Jermaine Rogers II finished with 16 points for Ayala, which fell to 1-1 in league. Colony’s Jaden Henley led all scorers with 24 points. Jaidyn Simpson had 17 points, Denzel Hines and Kollen Murphy had 12 points apiece and Donald Bluitt added 10 points for the Titans, who are ranked 23rd overall and 14th in Division 1 in California by maxpreps.com.
Ayala 80, Bonita 64
Ayala’s Zach Murphy scored 28 points, including 15 in the first half and Nathan Cipriano added 20 points to lift the Bulldogs past the Bearcats Monday afternoon to open its league season. Monday’s game was rescheduled from Jan. 4 when the teams had to sit because of COVID-19 safety protocols.
Baseline League
Los Osos 40, Chino Hills 33
Chino Hills fell to 1-4 in league games Tuesday night with a seven-point loss to the Grizzles, who improved to 12-7 overall, 1-1 in league.
Damien 76, Chino Hills 57
Damien, the fifth-ranked team in California, defeated the Huskies on Jan. 14 by 19 points to improve to 20-1 overall, 3-0 in the Baseline League standings.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 59, Woodcrest Christian 47
Matthew Ericson led Ontario Christian with 28 points and Trell Deaver added 18 points Tuesday night in the Knights’ 12-point win over Woodcrest Christian.
Nonleague
Ayala 98, Calvary Baptist 53
Jermaine Rogers scored 24 points, Zach Murphy had 21 points and Tyler Beattie finished with 13 points in the Bulldogs’ 45-point win last Saturday against Calvary Baptist.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 73, Woodcrest Christian 34
The Knights improved to 7-0 in league Tuesday night, led by a 24-point, 14-assist and eight rebound game by Chloe Briggs and 16 points and 15 rebounds by Shayla Gillmer at the Woodcrest Christian gym in Riverside. Ontario Christian led 49-17 at halftime.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 64, St. Lucy’s 11
Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas signee, had 19 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the Huskies’ win Jan. 14 over St. Lucy’s. Leah Hudson recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and six steals and Kyra Phaychanpheng added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Chino Hills.
Palomares League
Colony 54, Ayala 44
Colony improved to 10-12 overall, 2-2 in league with a win Tuesday over Ayala (4-9, 0-2).
Bonita 61, Ayala 18
The Bulldogs opened their league season Monday afternoon with a 43-point defeat to the Bearcats, who improved to 12-7 overall, 5-0 in the league standings.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 43, Don Lugo 29
Elizabeth Camargo and Mercedes Castellanos each scored seven points Jan. 14 but the Conquistadores fell to Montclair in a league game.
Nonleague
Folsom 80, Ontario Christian 56
Chloe Briggs finished with 22 points and Shayla Gillmer added 12 points in the Knights loss last Saturday to Folsom at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.
St. Mary’s 56, Ontario Christian 46
Ontario Christian’s Shayla Gillmer scored a game-high 22 points in the Knights’ loss to St. Mary’s in Stockton. Chloe Briggs added 12 points for the Knights.
Norco Extravaganza
Pacifica Christian-Orange County 56, Chino Hills 54
Pacifica Christian-Orange County out scored Chino Hills 17-15 in the fourth quarter to pull out a two-point win last Saturday at the Norco Extravaganza at Norco High School. Leah Hudson scored 19 points, Kyra Phaychanpheng finished with 18 points and Erica Collins had 14 points for Chino Hills.
Boys soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 2, Don Lugo 0
Chino High blanked the Conquistadores Tuesday night to improve to 1-2 in the Mt. Baldy League standings.
Montclair 5, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo High goalie Omar Aguilera made six saves in the Conquistadores’ shutout loss Jan. 13 to the Cavaliers (9-5-1, 4-1).
Palomares League
Ayala 0, Colony 0 (OT)
Ayala’s record went to 4-1-8 overall, 2-0-3 in league with Tuesday’s scoreless tie with the Titans.
Ayala 2, Glendora 2
The Bulldogs and Tartans battled to a tie Jan. 14 in league play.
Baseline League
Los Osos 2, Chino Hills 0
Los Osos (9-1-2, 5-0) scored a pair of second-half goals Tuesday in its shutout victory over the Huskies (8-4, 2-2).
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 1, Woodcrest Christian 1
The Knights and Royals tied Tuesday afternoon in league play with each team scoring a goal in the first half.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 3, Chino 0
Don Lugo High sophomore Eden Ramirez had two goals and junior Gionna Diaz added a goal in the Conquistadores’ shutout victory Tuesday against Chino High (1-4-1, 0-2-1). With the win, Don Lugo improved to 4-0 in league.
Palomares League
Ayala 7, Colony 0
The Bulldogs led 2-0 at the half and scored five second-half goals Tuesday night in their shutout victory against Colony (3-7-1, 0-4).
Ayala 4, Glendora 0
Ayala scored three of their four goals Jan. 14 in the second half and kept the Tartans (1-12-1, 0-3) out of the win column in league play with a victory at Glendora High School.
Baseline League
Los Osos 1, Chino Hills 0
Los Osos scored the game’s only goal in the first half Tuesday in its shutout win over the Huskies (1-3-1 in league).
Chino Hills 1, St. Lucy’s 0
The Huskies snapped a seven-game winless streak Jan. 14 with a shutout victory against the Regents.
Girls water polo
Palomares League
Ayala 11, Colony 4
A win Monday afternoon improved Ayala’s overall record to 11-7 and its league record to 2-3 with a seven-goal win over the Titans.
Glendora 17, Ayala 9
Glendora’s Hailey Andress scored nine goals on 12 shots, Jezreel Gomez had three goals and Anika Nichols and Rachelle Herrera had two goals apiece to lead the Tartans past the Bulldogs on Jan. 14.
Baseline League
Los Osos 11, Chino Hills 3
The Huskies (19-5 overall) fell to 2-3 in the Baseline League standings with Tuesday’s loss to the Grizzlies.
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion sports desk by email to sports@championnewspapers.com.
