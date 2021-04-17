Football
April 16 schedule
Ayala (4-0) at Chino Hills (1-3) in the 17th Battle for the Bone game; West Covina (1-3) at Don Lugo (1-2). Ontario Christian, bye week.
April 15 score
Don Lugo 20, West Covina 16
The Conquistadores finished their season with a 2-2 record Thursday after a four-point win over West Covina.
April 9 scores
Nonleague
Ayala 35, Glendora 0
Ayala improved to 4-0 with a shutout victory over Glendora at the Ayala High stadium in Chino Hills.
Freshman quarterback Bryan Wilson threw touchdown passes to Marcus Monroe (29 yards) and Chandler Carthan (15 yards) and Jacob Badawi, Xavier Crockett and CJ Sento each ran in a score for the Bulldogs, who lost punter Deniz Koseoglu to a broken leg with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
Koseoglu was hit by two Glendora players on a punt at the Bulldogs’ 48-yard line. The game was delayed about 40 minutes as Koseoglu was treated on the field by team emergency personnel and the Chino Valley Fire District. Koseoglu, who also plays on the Ayala High varsity soccer team, waived to the crowd as he was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.
Ayala played its final game of the shortened 2021 season on Friday after Champion press time in the 17th Battle for the Bone game at Chino Hills High.
Sierra League
Chino 39, Rowland 8
The Cowboys clinched at least a share of the Sierra League title with a 31-point win over the Raiders. Quarterback Trey Harris finished 12 of 13 passing for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Daniel Nakashima caught two touchdown passes and finished with a team-high 94 yards receiving, Trevion Kimbrough caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and Joseph DeJulia recorded 65 rushing yards on 13 attempts and scored a touchdown for Chino (2-2).
San Antonio League
Chaffey 12, Don Lugo 0
Chaffey High running back Raymond Rodriguez had 31 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown and Damien Tapia finished with five carries for 32 yards and a score in the Tigers’ win over Don Lugo. Don Lugo, which was shutout for the second straight week, fell to a record of 2-2.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 63, Western Christian 8
Ontario Christian scored seven first-quarter touchdowns in its final game of the shortened 2021 season, going onto to a 55-point win over Western Christian.
In the first quarter, Tyler Ford scored on a 34-yard run and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass, Andrew Montez caught a 35-yard pass for a score, Maxwell Watkins added a 40-yard scoring run, Alexander Terriquez scored on a five-yard run and Montez added a 21-yard catch for a score for the Knights.
Hayden Slegers had a 20-yard run in the second quarter, Nolan McKnight had 5-yard run in the third quarter and Jack Molina had a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter for Ontario Christian.
Track and field
Nonleague
Boys
Ayala 80, Chino Hills 54
Event winners from last week’s meet at Ayala High in Chino Hills
100m: Chase Mars, Ayala, 11.32.
110m hurdles: Riese Ili, Chino Hills, 18:46.
200m: Gabriel Chavers, Chino Hills, 23:46.
300m hurdles: Riese Ili, Chino Hills, 44.73.
400m: Zion Meaders, Chino Hills, 53.15.
800m: Mateo Cole, Ayala, 2:07.37.
1,600m: Austin Lemus, Ayala, 4:37.54.
3,200m: Aiden Gomez, Chino Hills, 11:03.17.
4x100m: Chino Hills, 45.15.
4x400m: Chino Hills, 3:34.57.
Discus: Xavier English, Ayala, 122-04.
High jump: Isaiah Baca, Ayala, 5-06.
Long jump: Isaiah Baca, Ayala, 19-09.
Pole vault: Xavier English, Ayala, 9-00.
Shot put: Vincent Arreguin, Ayala, 39-08.
Triple jump: Xavier English, Ayala, 40-05.
Girls
Ayala 83, Chino Hills 52
Event winners from last Saturday’s meet at Ayala High in Chino Hills
100m: Kayla McBride, Ayala, 12.51.
100 hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez, Ayala, 15.62.
200m: Lauren McBride, Ayala, 26.25.
300 hurdles: Leah Woodbury, Ayala, 55.06.
400m: Samyra Smith, Ayala, 1:04.31.
800m: Isabella Duarte, Chino Hills, 2:31.44.
1,600m: Karis Brown, Chino Hills, 5:24.55.
3,200m: Karis Brown, Chino Hills, 12:05.42.
4x100m: Chino Hills, 52.09.
4x400m: Ayala, 4:08.40.
Discus: Sydney Waring, Chino Hills, 80-00.
High jump: Ariana Gonzalez, Ayala, 5-02.
Long jump: Ariana Gonzalez, Ayala, 17-01.
Pole vault: Madeline Seifert, Ayala, 10-00.
Shot put: Summer McNeal, Ayala, 33-03.
Triple jump: Rochelle Henare, Ayala, 32-11.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino vs. Don Lugo (final scores not tallied)
Event winners from last Saturday’s meet at Chino High School
Girls’ 1,600m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 5:07.98.
Boys’ 1,600m: Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, 5:03.16.
Girls’ 100m hurdles: Brooklyn Bradley, Chino, 19.98.
Boys’ 110m hurdles: Daniel Venegas, Chino, 19.91.
Girls’ 400m: Lauren Hernandez, Don Lugo, 1:09.09.
Boys’ 400m: Ricardo Yanez, Chino, 1:00.44.
Girls’ 100m: Malani Johnson, Chino, 13.91.
Boys’ 100m: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 12.35.
Girls’ 800m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 2:16.40.
Boys’ 800m: Kristian Kimberlin, Chino, 1:59.82.
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Brooklyn Bradley, Chino, 1:03.57.
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Daniel Venegas, Chino, 50.49.
Girls’ 200m: Malani Johnson, Chino, 28.71.
Boys’ 200m: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 25.73.
Boys’ 3,200m: Rodrigo Aguilera, Chino, 11:07.99.
Girls’ 4x400m: Chino, 4:41.54.
Boys’ 4x400m: Chino, 3:46.10.
Girls’ long jump: Kylie Anne Pastoriza, 11-10.5.
Boys’ long jump: Zachary Matlock, 17-03.5.
Girls’ triple jump: Kylie Anne Pastoriza, Chino, 26-05.75.
Boys’ triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, 40-04.5.
Girls high jump: Shannon Torres, Chino, 4-06.
Boys’ high jump: Ricardo Yanez, Chino, 5-02.
Girls’ pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 9-0.
Boys’ pole vault: Xzavian Ochoa and Cesar Hernandez, Chino, 12-0.
Girls’ shot put: Brooklyn Bradley, Chino, 26-11.5.
Boys’ shot put: Roque Martinez, Chino, 33-05.
Girls’ discus: Brooklyn Bradley, Chino, 78-06.5
Boys’ discus: Roque Martinez, Chino, 97-07.
Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 18, Alta Loma 2
Mateo Matthews and Cole Koniarsky homered and Jacob Badawi finished with two hits and four RBIs April 9 to lead Ayala over Alta Loma. Koniarsky finished with three RBIs and Ty Borgogno and Marcus Galvan each knocked in two runs for Ayala, which improved to 7-1 overall, 1-0 in the Palomares League standings.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 9, Baldwin Park 2
Don Lugo’s David Lopez finished 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and Isaiah Figueroa had two hits and three RBIs in the Conquistadores’ win April 9.
Chino 10, Montclair 9
Chino improved to 4-5 overall, 1-0 in league with an April 9 one-run win over the Cavaliers (1-3, 0-1).
Nonleague
Chino Hills 2, Walnut 1
Chino Hills won for the eighth time in 11 games this season after a one-run win over Walnut last Saturday.
Softball
Palomares League
Ayala 6, Claremont 3
Ayala High pitcher Emily Leavitt struck out 14 hitters, allowed three hits, a walk and one earned run Monday in the Bulldogs’ win over the Wolfpack. Marissa Hassis finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and Alyssa Alona added a hit and two RBIs for Ayala (2-0 in league).
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 19, Ontario 2
Chino’s Victoria Esparza and Renee Sena each hit a home run and pitcher Rachel Riddle tossed four scoreless innings Wednesday in the Cowgirls’ win over the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 20, Baldwin Park 0
Don Lugo opened league play with a 20-run shutout victory over Baldwin Park on April 8.
Chino 5, Montclair 2
Chino opened league play April 8 with a three-run victory over the Cavaliers to improve to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in league.
So Cal Showcase
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s showcase at Big League Dreams Sports Park in Chino Hills: Chino Hills 9, Murrieta Valley 5; Chino Hills 6, Murrieta Mesa 2; Chino Hills 9, St. Paul 5; Chino Hills 7, Great Oak 3; La Habra 6, Chino Hills 5.
Boys basketball
Nonleague
Chino Hills 54, Ayala 47
The Huskies improved to 2-0 with Tuesday’s win over Ayala (2-3).
Don Lugo 71, Jurupa Valley 52
Don Lugo improved to 2-0 Monday night with its win over Jurupa Valley.
Diamond Bar 50, Ayala 48
Diamond Bar’s Dylan Stout hit the game-winning basket with 4.5 seconds left in the game in the Brahmas’ two-point win last Saturday over the Bulldogs (2-2). The game was tied 20-20 at halftime.
Chino Hills 43, Walnut 41
Chino Hills led 23-12 at halftime and held on for a two-point win at Walnut High last Saturday.
Don Lugo 59, San Dimas 55
Don Lugo opened its season April 9 with a four-point win over San Dimas.
Walnut 60, Ayala 51
Walnut’s Malik Khouzam scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs past the Bulldogs on April 9.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 69, Linfield Christian 22
Sophomore point guard Chloe Briggs recorded a triple double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists during Ontario Christian’s win Tuesday over Linfield Christian. Madeline Martinez added 21 points and five steals and Kailee Briggs added 11 points for Ontario Christian.
Nonleague
San Dimas 52, Don Lugo 37
Don Lugo trailed 15-3 after one quarter, 28-15 at halftime and 42-28 at the end of three quarters April 8 in a loss to San Dimas.
Reanne Reola scored 15 points to lead Don Lugo.
Boys soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 4, Colony 1
Ayala’s Trevor Pham, David Martinez, Jonathan Guerrero and Daniel Young each had a goal Wednesday in the Bulldogs’ win at Colony.
Alta Loma 2, Ayala 1 (2OT)
Alta Loma scored on a penalty kick with three minutes left in double overtime Monday to lift the Braves past the Bulldogs. Johnathan Guerrero scored on an assist from Tristian Hillenbrand for Ayala in the first half.
Ayala 2, Glendora 0
Ayala’s Johnathan Guerrero and Greg Navas scored one goal apiece April 9 to lead the Bulldogs past the Tartans to open league play. Ryder Kirkpatrick and Rolanerrero and Greg Navas scored one goal apiece April 9 to lead the Bulldogs past the Tartans to open league play. Ryder Kirkpatrick and Rolando Perez each recorded an assist for Ayala (3-1-1 overall, 1-0-0 in league).
Baseline League
Los Osos 3, Chino Hills 2
Chino Hills High’s Brendyn Ponce and Dylan Boswell each had a goal in the Huskies’ loss Monday to the Grizzlies.
Mt. Baldy League
Baldwin Park 3, Chino 1
Chino’s Nathan Barton had a goal and goalie Fabian Estrada made four saves in the Cowboys’ loss Tuesday to Baldwin Park.
Ontario 3, Don Lugo 0
Ontario High’s Alexis Gomez scored two goals and Eric Villegas added a goal Tuesday in the Jaguars win over Don Lugo.
Chino 2, Ontario 2
Chino’s Andres Munoz and Hector Arellanes each had a goal and Ontario’s Alex De La Mora scored twice during a tie game April 8 at the Ontario High Jaguar Stadium.
Girls soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 7, Chaffey 1
Don Lugo scored three first-half goals and poured it on with four second-half goals in a win April 8 against Chaffey. In its first three games this season, Don Lugo has outscored its opponents, 22-2.
Chino 2, Ontario 0
Chino improved its record to 2-1 overall, 1-1 in league with its April 8 shutout victory over the Jaguars.
Baseline League
Los Osos 2, Chino Hills 0
Los Osos scored two first-half goals Monday during the Grizzlies’ shutout victory over the Huskies. (0-6 in league)
Etiwanda 2, Chino Hills 1
Etiwanda improved to 5-1 after scoring one goal in the first half and adding a second goal in the second half April 9 in a win over Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.