The Don Lugo High School girls’ softball team captured its second straight Mt. Baldy League championship last week after defeating city-rival Chino High twice. The Conquistadores (18-6, overall, 13-2 in league) won a share of the league title with a 4-3 victory on April 26 and took sole possession of the championship, following a 6-0 win on April 28. Team members are Ovionna Hayes,  Naya Soto, Jade Galan, Jazmine Mikel, Adrie Villa, Malena Villa, Liliana Hernandez, Emily Bell, MacKenzie Aguilera, Naylene Silvas, Sienna Vasquez, Allison Gonzalez, Cheyenne Fernandez and Sara Magadan. Not pictured is head coach Greg Gano. 

 Submitted photo

Final regular season overall and league standings in baseball and softball for the 2022 season.  

Baseball 

Ambassador League 

•Aquinas 25-2, 11-1 

•Ontario Christian 16-11, 8-4 

•Arrowhead Christian 18-5, 8-4 

•Woodcrest Christian 12-10, 7-5 

•Linfield Christian 20-8, 6-6 

•Western Christian 8-13, 2-10 

•Desert Christian Academy 4-15, 0-12 

Baseline League 

•Etiwanda 20-8, 12-3 

•Damien 17-11, 10-5 

•Rancho Cucamonga 16-11-1, 8-7 

•Upland 12-16, 6-9 

•Los Osos 14-13, 4-11 

•Chino Hills 13-14-1, 5-10. 

Mt. Baldy League 

•Don Lugo 13-8-1, 11-4 

•Chino 16-8, 9-6 

•Baldwin Park 15-11, 9-6 

•Ontario 16-9, 9-6 

•Montclair 9-16, 5-10 

•Chaffey 4-21, 2-13 

Palomares League 

•Bonita 18-6, 13-2 

•Ayala 16-10, 11-4 

•Glendora 16-11, 9-6 

•Alta Loma 11-14-1, 6-9 

•Claremont 11-15, 5-10 

•Colony 8-20, 1-14 

Softball 

Ambassador League 

•Western Christian 18-5, 12-1 

•Aquinas 21-5, 10-1 

•Arrowhead Christian 11-10, 8-5 

•Ontario Christian 9-13, 7-6 

•Linfield Christian 11-6-1, 7-6 

•Woodcrest Christian 6-11, 4-9 

•Loma Linda Academy 5-12, 3-10 

•Desert Christian Academy 1-14, 1-13 

Baseline League 

•Chino Hills 14-4, 9-1 

•Upland 16-12, 6-4 

•Etiwanda 17-11, 6-4 

•Rancho Cucamonga 19-8, 5-5 

•Los Osos 12-12, 2-8 

•St. Lucy’s 6-14, 2-8 

Mt. Baldy League 

•Don Lugo 18-6, 13-2 

•Montclair 18-8, 12-3 

•Chino 13-15, 9-5 

•Chaffey 9-10, 7-8 

•Ontario 5--18, 2-12 

•Baldwin Park 4-20, 1-14 

Palomares League 

•Bonita 22-5-1, 13-2 

•Ayala 13-6, 10-5 

•Glendora 18-9-2, 10-5 

•Claremont 11-10, 6-9 

•Alta Loma 8-14, 5-10 

•Colony 10-18, 1-14.

