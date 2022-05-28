Final regular season overall and league standings in baseball and softball for the 2022 season.
Baseball
Ambassador League
•Aquinas 25-2, 11-1
•Ontario Christian 16-11, 8-4
•Arrowhead Christian 18-5, 8-4
•Woodcrest Christian 12-10, 7-5
•Linfield Christian 20-8, 6-6
•Western Christian 8-13, 2-10
•Desert Christian Academy 4-15, 0-12
Baseline League
•Etiwanda 20-8, 12-3
•Damien 17-11, 10-5
•Rancho Cucamonga 16-11-1, 8-7
•Upland 12-16, 6-9
•Los Osos 14-13, 4-11
•Chino Hills 13-14-1, 5-10.
Mt. Baldy League
•Don Lugo 13-8-1, 11-4
•Chino 16-8, 9-6
•Baldwin Park 15-11, 9-6
•Ontario 16-9, 9-6
•Montclair 9-16, 5-10
•Chaffey 4-21, 2-13
Palomares League
•Bonita 18-6, 13-2
•Ayala 16-10, 11-4
•Glendora 16-11, 9-6
•Alta Loma 11-14-1, 6-9
•Claremont 11-15, 5-10
•Colony 8-20, 1-14
Softball
Ambassador League
•Western Christian 18-5, 12-1
•Aquinas 21-5, 10-1
•Arrowhead Christian 11-10, 8-5
•Ontario Christian 9-13, 7-6
•Linfield Christian 11-6-1, 7-6
•Woodcrest Christian 6-11, 4-9
•Loma Linda Academy 5-12, 3-10
•Desert Christian Academy 1-14, 1-13
Baseline League
•Chino Hills 14-4, 9-1
•Upland 16-12, 6-4
•Etiwanda 17-11, 6-4
•Rancho Cucamonga 19-8, 5-5
•Los Osos 12-12, 2-8
•St. Lucy’s 6-14, 2-8
Mt. Baldy League
•Don Lugo 18-6, 13-2
•Montclair 18-8, 12-3
•Chino 13-15, 9-5
•Chaffey 9-10, 7-8
•Ontario 5--18, 2-12
•Baldwin Park 4-20, 1-14
Palomares League
•Bonita 22-5-1, 13-2
•Ayala 13-6, 10-5
•Glendora 18-9-2, 10-5
•Claremont 11-10, 6-9
•Alta Loma 8-14, 5-10
•Colony 10-18, 1-14.
