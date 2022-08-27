Football
Aug. 26 games (played after Champion press time)
Etiwanda (0-1) at Ayala (1-0); Diamond Ranch (0-1) at Chino Hills (1-0); Don Lugo (0-1) at Alta Loma (1-0); Ontario Christian (1-0) at Xavier Prep (0-1).
Aug. 19 scores
Ayala 28, Torrey Pines 14
Ayala High quarterback Bryan Wilson tossed two touchdown passes and scored on a short run and Marquis Monroe had nine carries for 216 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ season opener at Torrey Pines High in the CIF-San Diego Section. Wilson finished 16 of 23 for 189 yards with two interceptions and touchdown passes to Vincent Garcia (one catch, 40 yards) and Lytallion Payne II (four catches, 56 yards). Ayala had 272 rushing yards as a team. Torrey Pines High’s Alex Taylor led the Falcons with 13 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Western 42, Chino 0
Chino High opened its 2022 season with a shutout home loss to Western High of Anaheim. Western quarterback Anthony Luna went 27 of 39 for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including two to senior receiver Ayden Ware, who caught a total of three passes for 20 yards. Joshua Faukner had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown and had six carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons. Drew Faulkner led all Falcons receivers with 12 catches for 113 yards and Malachi Alatorre (three catches, 46 yards) added a touchdown catch for Western, which had 497 yards of offense in its victory.
El Rancho 26, Don Lugo 10
El Rancho High quarterback Ryan Vasquez completed 6 of 23 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Dons’ win over Don Lugo. Andrew Bojorquez had two catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Antonio Carbajal caught a 23-yard touchdown pass for El Rancho.
Aug. 18 scores
Chino Hills 13, Glendora 7
Chino Hills High’s Favian Vasquez tossed touchdown passes to Cameron Bateman and Tyrese Boss in the first half and Donnie Parrish rushed 11 times for 80 yards in the Huskies’ win over Glendora.
Ontario Christian 35, St. Margaret’s 7
Ontario Christian receiver Marquis Bradley caught three touchdown passes from Knights’ quarterback Hayden Slegers to lead the Knights past St. Margaret’s to open the 2022 season. Bradley finished with 197 yards receiving and caught an interception for Ontario Christian in the victory.
Girls volleyball
Nonleague
Roosevelt defeats Ontario Christian
26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18
Ontario Christian fell to 3-1 this season with Thursday’s loss at Roosevelt igh School in Eastvale. Roosevelt, with the victory, improved to 8-0.
Ontario Christian defeats Rancho Cucamonga
25-22, 25-10, 25-19
Rian Hobbs had eight kills, Dakota Zieman added six kills and Madison Baker and Allyson Shim added five kills each to lead Ontario Christian Tuesday night to a straight-sets win over Rancho Cucamonga. Shim recorded five blocks and Brooklyn Goedhart finished with four kills, 23 assists, four blocks and four aces for the Knights, who improved to 3-0.
West Covina defeats Chino 25-14, 23-25,
25-14, 21-25, 15-13
Chino fell to 1-1 with Tuesday’s night five-set loss to West Covina (1-2). Krizia Caradang finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead West Covina.
Bonita defeats Don Lugo
25-9, 25-5, 25-8
Bonita High’s Stephanie Groswirt had nine kills, five aces and four digs and Sara Wilson had nine kills and two aces to lead the Bearcats to a straight-sets win over Don Lugo on Tuesday.
Tesoro Tournament
Ayala High reported scores from last weekend’s tournament in Irvine: Poway defeats Ayala 25-17, 25-18; Ayala defeats King 25-22, 25-23; San Clemente defeats Ayala 25-15, 15-14.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 13, Ontario 5
Ontario Christian singles winners from Wednesday’s win: Galindo (6-1, 6-3); Chloe Angeles (6-1, 6-0); Marin Augustine (6-4); Josie Koontz (6-3).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-0, 6-0); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-1, 6-0).
Ontario Christian 17, Ganesha 1
Ontario Christian High singles winners from Tuesday’s victory: Chloe Angeles (6-1, 6-0); Lauren Liang (6-4 6-0. 6-0); Olivia Galindo (6-0); Marin Augustine (6-0); and Josie Koontz (6-2).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-3, 6-0); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-1, 6-0, 6-0); Marisa Camiling and Sara Gomez (6-0, 6-0); Addison Haddad and Kayla Davis (6-1); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-1).
