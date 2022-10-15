Football
Oct. 14 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Charter Oak (7-0) at Ayala (6-1); Rowland (4-3) at Chino (3-4); West Covina (3-4) at Don Lugo (2-5); Village Christian (5-2) at Ontario Christian (7-0).
Oct. 13 score
Rancho Cucamonga 42, Chino Hills 0
The Huskies fell to 0-3 in league with Thursday’s shut out loss to Rancho Cucamonga. The Cougars (6-2, 2-0) scored 28 of their 42 points in the second half.
Oct. 7 scores
Ironwood League
Ontario Christian 40, Valley Christian 18
Ontario Christian High’s Dominic Tubbs and Jack Molina each ran for two touchdowns and Hayden Slegers and Logan Escoto had rushing touchdowns in the Knights (7-0, 2-0) victory over Valley Christian in Cerritos. Tubbs finished with three carries for 82 yards, Molina had nine carries for 76 yards, Slegers ran nine times for 71 yards and Escoto also had nine carries for 51 yards for Ontario Christian.
Baseline League
Damien 26, Chino Hills 7
Damien’s Ayden Gutierrez had 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans’ (3-5, 2-0) victory over Chino Hills, which fell to 0-2 in league. Steve Chavez added 13 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown for Damien, which played its second straight game without head coach Matt Bechtel after a suspension following an incident a couple weeks ago in the Spartans’ game against Bishop Amat. Bechtel was Chino Hills High’s head coach from 2013 to 2015.
Nonleague
South Hills 27, Don Lugo 14
South Hills High running back Gary San Angelo ran for two touchdowns, Noah Gonzalez ran in a score and Tyler Casal added a one-yard touchdown to lead the Huskies past the Conquistadores in the final non-league game of the season. Don Lugo’s Marquette Moore scored on a 70-yard catch and run in the second quarter, which gave the Conquistadores’ a 7-6 first-half lead. Later, trailing 20-7, Don Lugo pulled to 20-14 on a 14-yard touchdown run by Elijah Montijo on a 4th-and-1 play.
Boys water polo
Don Lugo 22, Chino 12
Don Lugo captured the annual Fish Bowl trophy Thursday with its second win of the season over city-rival Chino High.
Girls volleyball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo defeats Ontario 25-8, 25-21, 25-11
Don Lugo captured the Mt. Baldy League championship for the third straight season Monday with a straight-sets win over Ontario. Morgan Graves led Don Lugo with 12 kills and 17 digs, Natalia Mero had eight kills, Kadie Fordyce recorded five blocks and Sienna Vasquez finished with 13 digs for Don Lugo (9-0 in league).
Baseline League
Chino Hills defeats Upland 25-11, 25-8, 25-15
Chino Hills improved to 8-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over Upland. Ashlee Sento finished with seven kills, Cierra Grant and Alexia Athens each had six kills and Eryn Lim and Malena The’ each served four aces for Chino Hills.
Palomares League
Glendora defeats Ayala 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14
Glendora (24-4, 9-1) clinched sole possession of the Palomares League championship Tuesday night with a four-set victory over the Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3).
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Paloma Valley 25-18, 25-19, 25-14
Marlee Arrington had 12 digs, Rian Hobbs added 11 kills, Isabel Badiola finished with nine kills and two blocks, and Allyson Shim and Amelia Don each had six kills to lead Ontario Christian to a victory Monday night over Paloma Valley.
Southern California Invitational
Ontario Christian High scores from last weekend’s tournament in San Diego: Ontario Christian defeats San Dieguito Academy (Encinitas) 25-21, 25-19; Coronado defeats Ontario Christian 25-20, 25-17; Poway defeats Chino Hills 12-25, 25-23, 15-13; Ontario Christian defeats Rancho Bernardo 25-17, 25-17.
Girls tennis
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 14, Aquinas 4
Ontario Christian (13-0, 6-0) broke a school record with its 23rd consecutive league victory Tuesday in its win over Aquinas. Singles winners were: Lauren Liang (6-2, 6-0, 6-0); Chloe Angeles (6-0, 6-0, 6-2); Olivia Galindo (6-0, 6-2). Doubles winners were: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-2, 6-1, 6-2); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-1, 6-3); Marisa Camiling and Sara Gomez (6-0).
Girls golf
Palomares League
Ayala 210, Bonita 227
The Bulldogs remained in first place in the league standings with their Oct. 6 win over the Bearcats. Jamie Park fired a 37 to win medalist honors for Ayala.
Ayala 224, Bonita 244
Priya Devine, a freshman scored a 40 to earn medalist honors Oct. 4, leading the Bulldogs to a league win.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Girls
Linfield Christian 34, Ontario Christian 42, Aquinas 46
Ontario Christian High results from Tuesday’s league meet at the Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside: Leann Frailing, fourth, 20:54.0; Natalie Delgado, fifth, 21:31.6; Abbey Frailing, sixth, 21:38.7; Jayden Aleman, 13th, 23:11.7; Crystal Wei, 14th, 23:23.1.
Boys
Woodcrest Christian 34, Aquinas 57, Ontario Christian 58, Linfield Christian 100, Arrowhead Christian 113
Ontario Christian High results from Tuesday’s league meet at the Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside: Mario Balderas, sixth, 17:16.1; Miguel Gramillo, 10th, 17:45.2; Aiden Thigpen, 13th, 18:02.9; Logan Peters, 14th, 18:07.2; Austin Drown, 15th, 18:08.9; Jaydyn Gallegos, 18th, 18:24.3; Joshua Mulder, 20th, 18:48.5.
SCV Invite
Chino Hills High results from last weekend’s mee at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita:
Girls varsity
Team standings: 1st out of 22 teams. Jenna Gallegos, third, 19:09.19; Alayna McGarry, 13th, 20:01.59; Hannah Smith, 14th, 20:04.60; Morgan Purdy, 18th, 20:15.38; Michelle Ramos, 25th, 20:39.35; Megan Chiotti, 40th, 21:10.93; Jasmine Brandyberry, 45th, 21:24.60.
Boys varsity
Team standings: no team score. Aidan Gomez, eighth, 16:47.78; Seth Romero, 22nd, 17:11.09; Ethan McGarry, 28th, 17:16.80; Hunter Gillespie, 60th, 18:19.14.
Girls frosh-soph
Team standings: 1st out of 20 teams. Melanie Ramos, first, 20:44.00; Lauren Miller, second, 21 :03.50 ; Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, fourth, 21:44.18; Jolee Sanhamel, 12th, 22:16.95; Hailee Mooberry, 19th, 22:58.08; Madison McLarty, 32nd, 23:39.63; Karlee Brock, 47th, 24:28.32; Tatiana Hernandez, 48th, 24:30.75; Brianna Ho, 52nd, 24:36.98; Ava Mack, 59th, 24:54.50; Alyissa Anaya, 81st, 25:31.80; Reese Rivera, 107th, 26:12.66; Nicole Arriola, 130th, 27:13.64; Christina Chu, 132nd, 27:21.00; Sophia Hermosillo, 162nd, 28:24.50; Chinoyelum Marah, 170th, 28:43.37; Aya Tashiro, 179th, 28:59.13; Victoria Alvarez, 193rd, 30:16.42; Karlee Chinchilla, 198th, 30:41.03;
Boys frosh-soph
Team standings: 7th out of 16 teams. Grant Murata, 18th, 18:17.63; Matthew Alvarez, 30th, 18:49.65; Sebastian Uribe, 35th, 19:07.06; Christopher Ramirez, 57th, 19:43.41; Evan Cota, 58th, 19:44.34; Robert Cantoran, 71st, 20:12.29; Julian Guignard, 74th, 20:18.60; Antonio Delgadillo, 101st, 21:28.95; Santiago Garcia, 113th, 21:47.65; Brayden Strahan, 117th, 21:51.04; Michael Salcido, 181st, 34:53.45.
Boys junior varsity
Team standings: no team score. Parker Heil, 35th, 19:43.27; Efrain Delgadillo, 36th, 19:43.52.
Scores and stats can be emailed to sports@championnewspapers.com.
