Football
Today’s game
(Sept. 3)
Ontario Christian (2-0) at Salesian (1-1), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 games
(played after Champion press time)
Chino (0-2) at Baldwin Park (2-0); JW North (0-2) at Chino Hills (2-0); Hawthorne (1-1) at Don Lugo (0-2).
Aug. 27 result
Diamond Bar 27, Chino 7
Diamond Bar running back Isiah Young ran for 134 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Brahmas’ win over Chino. Abram Mejia completed 4 of 5 passes for 138 yards and tossed a touchdown pass to Maddox Bernardino, who finished with three catches for 83 yards. Chino ended the shut out at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter on a Diego Ogata 23-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Alvarado for the Cowboys’ first points of the 2022 season.
Aug. 26 results
Chino Hills 54, Diamond Ranch 0
Chino Hills (2-0) led 20-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime in its win over Diamond Ranch. Donnie Parrish ran for two touchdowns, finishing with seven carries for 96 yards and quarterback Favian Vasquez and AJ Quijas each ran in a score for the Huskies. Vasquez completed 9 of 11 passes for 96 yards and threw touchdown passes to Tyrese Boss (three catches, 40 yards) and Cameron Bateman (three catches, 24 yards). Kade Musser scored a touchdown after recovering a fumble and Jalen Thompson-Delgado returned a punt for a score for Chino Hills. In two games this season, Chino Hills has outscored its opponents, 67-7.
Ayala 28, Etiwanda 7
Ayala High quarterback Bryan Wilson went 9 of 14 for 314 yards with four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win against the Eagles. Dominic Alloway, who three days earlier learned the news of the death of his 18-year-old cousin, caught touchdown passes of 53- and 76- yards and finished with a game-high 133 yards receiving for the Bulldogs. Lytallion Payne had a 90-yard touchdown catch and Anthony Hernandez scored on an 18-yard pass for Ayala, which finished with 128 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Junior varsity score: Etiwanda 26, Ayala 14.
Ontario Christian 45, Xavier Prep 15
Trailing 15-14 at halftime, Ontario Christian scored 30 unanswered second-half points to improve to 2-0 with its win at Xavier Prep in Palm Desert.
Alta Loma 34, Don Lugo 20
Don Lugo fell to 0-2 with its loss at Alta Loma High School, which improved to 2-0.
Girls volleyball
Chatsworth Tournament
Chino Hills High captured the Chatsworth Tournament gold division championship last Saturday finishing with an 8-0 record in the two-day event. Results: defeats Canoga Park, 25-10, 25-8; defeats Birmingham 25-9, 25-10; defeats Thousand Oaks 25-15, 25-17; defeats Cleveland 25-10, 25-13; defeats Kennedy 25-13, 25-6; defeats El Camino Real 25-22, 25-10; defeats Verdugo Hills 25-12, 25-16; defeats Thousand Oaks 20-25, 25-18, 15-7; defeats Palo Verde (championship game), 25-14, 25-16.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Norco 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Ontario Christian’s Shim had a game-high 10 kills and served two aces and Zieman and Badiola each had six kills to lead the Knights past Norco on Wednesday at Knights Center on the Ontario Christian High campus.
Ayala defeats Upland 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
The Bulldogs improved to a 3-2 record with Tuesday’s win over the Highlanders.
Claremont defeats Don Lugo 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
Claremont evened its season record to 2-2 with Tuesday’s straight-sets victory againt Don Lugo.
Diamond Bar defeats Chino 25-17, 25-23, 25-9
Diamond Bar’s Jaeda Whitmire finished with nine kills, Priya George had seven kills and Kaylin Mendoza served five aces to lead the Brahmas past the Cowgirls last Saturday. Isabella Ross recorded 10 digs and 26 assists and Bayler Davis recorded 10 digs for Diamond Bar.
Ayala defeats San Dimas, 3-1
Ayala improved to 3-2 this season with its Aug. 25 home win against San Dimas (2-4).
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 13, Chino 5
Ontario Christian (4-0) singles winners from Tuesday’s win over Chino: Chloe Angeles (6-3, 6-0, 6-3); Lauren Liang (6-1 6-1, 6-2); Olivia Galndo (6-3).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckley and Campbell Darney (6-3, 6-1); Jordan Nelson and Julune Ochoa (7-6, 7-5); Marisa Camiling and Sara Gomez (6-3); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (7-5).
Ontario Christian 14, Norco 4
Ontario Christian High singles winners from Monday’s win over the Cougars: Chloe Angeles (6-0, 6-1, 6-1); Lauren Liang (6-1, 6-0, 6-2); Olivia Galindo (6-2).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-0, 6-1, 6-1); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-3, 6-1, 7-6); Marisa Camiling and Sara Gomez (6-1).
Ayala 10, Diamond Bar 8
Ayala’s Sage Youschak and Natalia Silveyra won all three of their doubles matches Aug. 26 in the Bulldogs’ victory over the Brahmas.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 10, Diamond Bar 8.
Boys water polo
Nonleague
Diamond Bar 15, Chino 11
Chino fell in its 2022 season opener by four goals last Saturday at the Diamond Bar High School Aquatics Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.