Football
Sept. 17 schedule
(games played after Champion press time)
Chino (3-1) at Don Lugo (0-3) in 42nd annual Milk Can Game; Yorba Linda (4-0) at Chino Hills (2-2); Valley Christian-Cerritos (2-1) at Ontario Christian (3-0-1).
Sept. 16 score
Ayala 42, Tustin 7
Ayala (5-0 this season) won the 21st out of its last 22 games, dating back to the start of the 2019 season, with a 42-7 victory Thursday at Tustin High School.
Sophomore Bryan Wilson, who is off to a 10-0 start as Ayala’s starting quarterback, tossed a 90-yard touchdown pass to Drew Merrill, a 40-yard scoring pass to Dominic Alloway and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Moran and finished with 291 yards passing against the Tillers.
Wilson also rushed for two touchdowns and CJ Sento scored on a 1-yard run for the Bulldogs, who will play at La Habra High at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 10 scores
Ayala 40, Los Osos 21
Ayala quarterback Bryan Wilson finished 9 of 13 for 102 yards and three touchdowns, including two to receiver Lytallion Payne, in the Bulldogs’ win over the Grizzlies.
Jacob Munoz ran nine times for 93 yards and a touchdown, Drew Merrill had two catches for eight yards and a touchdown and Payne had a team-high four catches and 76 yards and two touchdowns.
Chandler Carthan added a 28-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs.
Junior varsity score: Ayala 49, Los Osos 0.
Frosh score: Ayala 27, Los Osos 0.
Chino 28, West Covina 21
Chino’s Daniel Nakashima hauled in a two-yard pass from quarterback Favian Vasquez with 4.8 seconds left in the game to lift the Cowboys to a seven-point win over the Bulldogs to improve their season record to 3-1.
Vasquez had a 20-yard touchdown run, tossed a touchdown pass to Trevion Kimbrough and Dennis Rocha scored on a five-yard run for Chino, which traveled to Don Lugo High Friday in the 42nd annual Milk Can Game. Chino last won the Milk Can trophy in 2015. The Milk Can game was played after Champion press time.
Frosh score: West Covina 28, Chino 18.
Chino Hills 27, Charter Oak 7
Chino Hills High running back Jermar Jackson ran 23 times for 76 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies past the Chargers.
Huskies quarterback Bobby Johnson went 16 of 27 passing for 203 yards and threw a touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Tyrese Boss, who caught four passes for a team-high 74 yards.
Colin Corbin intercepted a pass for the Huskies, who improved to 2-2.
The Huskies will travel to Chino High for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 24.
El Segundo 35, Don Lugo 14
Don Lugo scored the game’s first touchdown before El Segundo scored 35 straight points in its defeat of the Conquistadores at El Segundo High.
El Segundo quarterback Leonel Menendez tossed three touchdown passes to Nathan Pascarelli and one to Mason Kahn and finished with 230 passing yards on nine completions.
In its three losses this season, Don Lugo (0-3) has been outscored 106-14.
Ontario Christian 21, Rancho Christian 6
Ontario Christian’s Christian Burroughs scored two second-half touchdowns and Hayden Slegers had a 21-yard first-quarter touchdown run in the Knights’ win over Rancho Christian in Temecula.
Burroughs scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Ontario Christian, which improved to 3-0-1.
Gavin Roth had a 2-yard touchdown run for Rancho Christian, which fell to 1-3.
Ontario Christian hosted Valley Christian Friday after Champion press time and will have two consecutive bye weeks before hosting Arrowhead Christian to open the Ambassador League season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Girls golf
Ayala 215, Murrieta Valley 255
Ayala’s Meera Devine shot a one-under 36 and Jamie Park had a one-over 38 Sept. 9 to lead the Bulldogs past Murrieta Valley.
Girls volleyball
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo defeats Baldwin Park, 3-0
Don Lugo (4-4 overall) won its league opener Tuesday night with a straight-sets win over the Braves.
Montclair defeats Chino, 3-2
Chino High (0-9 overall. 0-1 in league) fell in five sets Tuesday night to the Cavaliers in the league opener at Montclair High School.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Aquinas, 3-1
Hobbs finished with 12 kills, Isabel Badiola had eight kills and Brooklyn Goedhart had six kills and 28 assists to lead Ontario Christian (10-7 overall, 6-0 in league) to a four-set win Tuesday over Aquinas. Ontario Christian began play Friday at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. The tournament concludes today (Sept. 18)
Ayala Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament at Ayala High: Redlands defeats Ayala, 2-0; Ayala defeats Don Lugo, 1-0; Ayala defeats Arlington, 2-0; Redlands defeats Ayala, 2-1.
Chino High scores: Redlands defeats Chino, 2-0; Arlington defeats Chino, 2-0.
Don Lugo High scores: Don Lugo defeats Nogales, 1-0; Don Lugo defeats St. Lucy’s, 2-0; Los Osos defeats Don Lugo, 2-1.
Dave Mohs Tournament, Huntington Beach
Ontario Christian results from last weekend’s tournament at Edison High: Ontario Christian defeats Chaparral, 2-1; Redondo Union defeats Ontario Christian, 2-0; Newport Harbor defeats Ontario Christian, 2-1; Ontario Christian defeats Corona Del Mar, 2-0; Ontario Christian defeats Temecula Valley, 2-1; Huntington Beach defeats Ontario Christian, 2-0.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian defeats Claremont 25-19, 25-7, 27-25
Ontario Christian improved to 9-7 with a straight-sets victory over the Wolfpack Monday night. Allyson Shim finished with nine kills and three aces, Rian Hobbs and Isabel Badiola had seven kills apiece and Brooklyn Goedhart finished with six kills and 27 assists for Ontario Christian.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Girls
Ontario Christian 16, Montclair 39
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s nonleague meet at Ontario Christian High: Natalie Delgado, first, 21:48; Faith Gaudy, second, 22:34; Sierra de los Rios, third, 22:56; Leann Frailing, fourth, 23:13; Sarah Squyres, sixth, 24:42; Isabela Moreno, 13th, 33:17.
Boys
Ontario Christian 20, Montclair 38
Ontario Christian results from Tuesday’s nonleague meet at Ontario Christian High: Mario Balderas, second, 18:45; Logan Peters, third, 18:47; Aiden Thigpen, fourth, 19:11; Mitchel Windsor, fifth, 19:55; Jayden Gallegos, sixth, 20:01; Ethan Esproles, eighth, 20:24; Micah Rhorer, 13th, 22:23; William Gaudy, 14th, 22:34; Cade Monfore, 17th, 23:08; Jeremiah Jee, 19th, 27:42.
Boys water polo
Chino Hills ‘Thrills in the Hills’ Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament at Chino Hills High: Chino Hills 16, Peninsula 10; Chino Hills 18, Hoover 12; Chino Hills 18, Burroughs 10; Chino Hills 16, Burroughs 10; Chino Hills 11, Canyon 4.
Chino High scores: Chino 17, West Covina 16; Chino 9, Garden Grove 6.
Nonleague
Temescal Canyon 16, Ayala 8
The Bulldogs fell to 2-4 this season with Tuesday’s loss to the Titans (4-5).
Centennial 10, Don Lugo 7
Centennial’s Jack Armstron and Jacob Niculae had three goals apiece Tuesday to lead the Huskies to a three-goal win over Don Lugo (2-5).
High school coaches can submit scores and statistics to the Champion sports desk by email to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
