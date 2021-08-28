Football
Aug. 28 schedule (games played Friday after Champion press time)
Ayala (1-0) at Los Osos (1-0); Diamond Bar (0-1) at Chino (0-1); Chino Hills (0-1) at Diamond Ranch (1-0); Alta Loma (1-0) at Don Lugo (0-1); Xavier Prep (0-1) at Ontario Christian (1-0).
Aug. 20 score
El Rancho 36, Don Lugo 0
Don Lugo trailed 22-0 after the first quarter and was shut out in its season opener against El Rancho.
El Rancho quarterback Elijah Mitchell finished 12 of 22 for 142 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and Anthony Bonilla racked up 123 yards on 11 carries and scored twice for the Dons. Eliseo Bojorquez caught four passes for 68 yards and had two touchdowns and Jacob Medina returned an interception for a touchdown for El Rancho.
Girls volleyball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Western Christian 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13
Ontario Christian captured its first win of the 2021 season Monday night, needing five sets to defeat Western Christian to open the Ambassador League season.
Isabel Badiola led the Knights with 12 kills, Allyson Shim added nine kills, Keegan Corley and Dakota Zieman finished with six kills apiece and Jordan Valencia recorded 30 assists for the Knights (1-2 overall).
Azusa Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala defeats Rio Hondo Prep 25-14, 25-20; Ayala defeats The Webb School 25-12, 25-15.
Nonleague
Chino Hills defeats Heritage 25-3, 25-12, 25-19
The Huskies improved to 2-1 with a sweep of the Patriots Wednesday night. Heritage fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Norco defeats Ayala 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Ayala dropped to 2-2 this season with a straight-sets loss to the Cougars on Wednesday. With the win, Norco improved to 8-3 this season.
Bonita defeats Chino 25-14, 25-20, 25-14
Bonita High’s Stephanie Groswirt finished with 12 kills, Sara Wilson had seven kills and Megan Hester recorded 22 digs in the Bearcats’ victory Wednesday over Don Lugo. Bonita improved to 8-2 while Don Lugo fell to 0-1 this season.
Upland defeats Ayala 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Upland’s Riley Contreras finished with 17 kills and 11 digs and Brooke McKee added 14 kills in the Highlanders’ victory Tuesday over Ayala (2-1). Erin Mitchell had eight kills, Chloe Robertson recorded nine digs and Madison Robertson had 37 assists for Upland (2-0).
West Covina defeats Chino 19-25, 28-26, 25-19, 30-28
Chino High’s Danielle Erlandson had a team-high 12 kills and served five aces and Tristen Amers finished with eight kills and four aces Monday night in the Cowgirls’ four-set loss to the Bulldogs.
Chino Hills defeats Roosevelt 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-12
The Huskies improved to 1-1 with a four-set victory Aug. 19 over the Mustangs (1-2).
Santiago defeats Ontario Christian 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Ontario Christian’s Amelia Don finished with six kills and eight digs, Keegan Corley finished with four kills and 13 digs, Isabel Badiola had four kills and three blocks and Mia Medrano recorded 13 digs in the Knights’ straight-sets loss Aug. 19 to Santiago.
Failyn Blotzer had 15 kills, Jayla Shanks finished with 10 kills and Maddy Castillo had 29 assists for Santiago.
Boys water polo
Nonleague
Ayala 20, Corona 6
The Bulldogs opened their 2021 season with a 14-goal win Wednesday over Corona. Ayala will host its 30th annual boys water polo tournament Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4 at Ayala High and three other locations. Brackets should be available by Monday at ayalasports.com, click on “More” then find “Brackets.”
Diamond Bar 24, Don Lugo 2
Diamond Bar led 8-0 after one quarter, 15-1 at halftime and 19-1 after three quarters Monday night in a season-opening victory over Don Lugo. Ethan Brown and Max Cantos each had a goal for Don Lugo, which got nine saves from goal Paul McNaughton.
Girls tennis
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 13, Ganesha 5
Ontario Christian singles winners from Wednesday’s match: Lauren Liang (6-1., 6-1, 6-0); Chloe Angeles (6-2, 6-0, 6-0); Zyrah Hinojoza (6-0).
Doubles winners: Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-1, 6-2, 6-0); Olivia Galindo and Sara Gomez (6-0); Marin Augustine and Julene Ochoa (6-4, 6-1).
High school coaches can submit scores, stats and standings to the Champion sports desk by emailing sports@championnewspapers.com or calling (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
