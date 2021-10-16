Football
Oct. 15 schedule
(played after Champion press time)
Alta Loma (6-1) at Ayala (6-1); Claremont (2-4) at Don Lugo (1-6); Linfield Christian (1-5, 1-0) at Ontario Christian (4-1-1, 1-0)
Oct. 14 scores
Sierra League
Chino 43, Pomona 7
Chino’s Dennis Rocha and Daniel Nakashima had two touchdowns apiece, Fabian Vasquez ran for score and Ramon Torres kicked three field goals Thursday night in the Cowboys’ Sierra League season-opening win over Pomona.
Etiwanda 41, Chino Hills 14
Chino Hills fell to 1-2 in league play with Thursday’s loss at Etiwanda (8-0). The Huskies (4-5 overall) will host Damien High in their regular season finale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Oct. 8 scores
Baseline League
Chino Hills 20, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Chino Hills High’s Hunter Corbin had nine carries for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns (5- and 63-yards) and Jake Laurent kicked a pair of field goals to lead the Huskies past the Cougars for their first league win of the 2021 season. Quarterback Bobby Johnson finished 15 of 24 passing for 117 yards and two interceptions and running back Jermar Jackson had a team-high 15 carries and ran for 64 yards for Chino Hills.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 48, Arrowhead Christian 7
The Knights opened their league season with a 41-point victory over Arrowhead Christian on homecoming night at the Ontario Christian High stadium.
Nonleague
Chino 42, Walnut 10
Chino concluded its nonleague season with a 5-2 record after its 32-point win over the Mustangs.
Don Lugo 21, South Hills 20
Don Lugo snapped its six-game losing streak with a one-point victory over South Hills, which fell to 0-7. The Conquistadores, which has been outscored 45-278 in their seven games this season, have scored 31 of those points in their last two games.
Cross country
Clovis Invitational
Results from last week’s meet at Woodward Park,:
Ayala High School
Boys’ XL Varsity
Team standings: 1st out of 28 teams
Individual results: Mason Ma, 18th, 16:16.6; Mateo Cole, 23rd, 16:25.7; Josh Aguayo, 27th, 16:31.2; Nathan Tsai, 33rd, 16:35.0; Matthew Carcamo, 44th, 16:46.7; Chris Syndor, 53rd, 16:54.3; Malachi Morris, 62nd, 16:58.3.
Girls’ XL Varsity
Team standings: 2nd out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, third, 18:43.9; Roxanne Ehrig, 27th, 19:38.0; Madison Bravo, 46th, 19:58.8; Jessica Cantu, 53rd, 20:11.6; Klarissa Mente, 57th, 20:22.2; Natalie Sumner, 62nd, 20:24.6; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 102nd, 20:59.8.
Girls’ frosh-soph
Team standings: 8th out of 15 teams.
Individual results: Jazlynn Rojas, 27th, 21:27.5; Audrey Hernandez, 43rd, 22:12.8; Anais Ayala, 51st, 22:32.2; Lauren Villegas, 52nd, 22:33.4; Clarisse Nikaido, 76th, 23:58.7.
Boys’ XL and JV Championships
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alejandro Aparicio, 13th, 17:09.7; Damien Campos, 20th, 17:18.0; Evan Seki, 34th, 17:40.1; Josh Arias, 48th, 17:53.3.
Boys’ XL-L frosh-soph
Team standings: 8th out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Caleb Ornelas, 15th, 17:27.7; Kellan Wong, 42nd, 18:13.7; Yazhid Grimaldi, 49th, 18:20.8; Josh Berk, 50th, 18:21.7’ Derek Campos, 73rd, 18:43.4.
Chino High School
Girls’ Championships
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, 13th, 17:52.7.
Girls’ L Varsity
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alexis Wachowski, 73rd, 20:52.9; Isabella Kebenei, 97th, 21:21.9; Elena Rossen, 162nd, 23:33.5; Payton Montes, 178th, 25:47.1.
Boys’ L Varsity
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Joveth Carrasco, 142nd, 18:30.9; Ryan Chung, 168th, 19:24.0.
Chino Hills High School
Boys’ XL Varsity
Team standings: 21st out of 28 teams
Individual results: Adian Gomez, eighth, 15:57.2; Jake Pusztai, 70th, 17:02.0; Rylan Dinneweth, 102nd, 17:29.9; Luke Zimmerman, 152nd, 18:14.6; Seth Romero, 162nd, 18:26.3; Sam Uribe, 167th, 18:35.5; Max Stone, 181st, 18:56.4.
Girls’ Championships
Team standings: 13th out of 21 teams.
Individual results: Jenna Gallegos, 45th, 18:40.1; Karis Brown, 59th, 18:55.6; Alayna McGarry, 92nd, 19:34.1; Hannah Smith, 94th, 19:37.1; Riley Rivera, 107th, 20:02.4; Emma Gutierrez, 109th, 20;03.1; Megan Chiotti, 133rd, 20:44.8.
Boys water polo
Palomares League
Ayala 14, Colony 3
Ayala improved to 9-9 this season with Monday’s win over the Titans.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 22, Montclair 10
Don Lugo remained undefeated in league play Oct. 7, beating the Cavaliers by 12 goals at the Don Lugo High pool.
Chino 17, Chaffey 7
A 10-goal win over the Tigers on Oct. 7 improved Chino High’s record to 6-5 overall, 3-1 in league play.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 9, Ramona 8
The Conquistadores held off Ramona High Monday to improve to 9-11 overall this season.
Diamond Bar Tournament
Ayala High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Ayala 15, Royal 4; Ayala 16, El Modena 7.
Chino Hills High scores: Chino Hills 16, Cajon 6; Roosevelt 12, Chino Hills 11.
Girls volleyball
Mt. Baldy League
Chino defeats Baldwin Park 25-15, 25-19, 25-12
Chino High’s Malani Johnson finished with a team-high five kills Oct. 7 in the Cowgirls’ victory against Baldwin Park. Amanda Sanchez had four kills and 11 digs, Dyana Ulloa, Alexis Carrasco-Alexander and Danielle Erlandson recorded three kills apiece and Katrina Hitchcock had 19 digs for Chino.
Palomares League
Glendora defeats Ayala 26-24, 25-13, 25-23
Glendora improved to 15-8 overall, 7-2 in league with a straight-sets victory Oct. 8 over Ayala (11-17, 1-8).
Baseline League
Etiwanda defeats Chino Hills 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Chino Hills High’s Malena The’ recorded 17 kills, Taryn Saunders and Cierra Grant had eight kills apiece and Tehya Chadwick and Ashley Sento each finished with seven kills in the Huskies’ loss Oct. 7 to the Eagles. Paige Gutowski had 18 digs and Eryn Lim and Grant combined for 45 assists for Chino Hills.
Southern California Invitational
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament in San Diego: Ironwood Ridge (Tucson, Arizona) defeats Chino Hills 25-23, 14-25, 15-13; Chino Hills defeats Bakersfield Christian 25-18, 25-18; Liberty (Henderson, Nevada) defeats Chino Hills 25-21, 21-25, 15-6; Chino Hills defeats Verrado (Buckeye, Arizona) 25-23, 25-19; JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano) defeats Chino Hills 25-13, 25-20.
Garden Grove Tournament
Don Lugo scores from last weekend’s tournament: Don Lugo defeats Saddleback, 2-0; Don Lugo defeats San Gorgonio, 25-16, 25-14; Don Lugo defeats Rancho Alamitos, 2-0; Don Lugo defeats Westminster, 25-17, 25-20; Don Lugo defeats Westminster, 25-13, 25-20.
Girls tennis
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 18, Don Lugo 0
Chino High singles winners from its Oct. 5 victory: Falyse Sheets (6-2, 6-0, 6-0); Brooklynn Bradley (6-2, 6-0, 6-0); Ashley Medel (6-0, 6-0); Amelya Bogle (6-4).
Chino doubles winners: Elaine Reyes and Kassandra Jimenez (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Marisa Gozun and Cura Barragan-Ochoa (6-0, 6-0, 6-0); Dulce Rivera and Jenifer Garcia (6-0); Erica Valenzuela and Paige Green (6-0, 6-0).
