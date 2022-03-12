Girls basketball
CIF State South Region Division 2
Sage Hill 61, Ontario Christian 56
The Knights fell behind by as many as 16 points and couldn’t catch Sage Hill last Saturday night in a South Region semifinal contest at the Ontario Christian gym to end their season at 31-5.
Chloe Briggs led Ontario Christian with 23 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, Brooklyn Goedhart added 10 points four rebounds and Shayla Gillmer, a BYU-signee, added five points and 10 rebounds for Ontario Christian, which trailed 13-8 after one quarter, 33-23 at halfitme and 48-43 at the end of three quarters.
Boys golf
Ambassador League
Ontario Christan 224, Loma Linda Academy 247
Ontario Christian’s Ethan Cobb earned medalist honors Monday with a 41 to lead the Knights to a victory in the league opener for both teams.
Softball
Palomares League
Alta Loma 2, Ayala 0 (10 innings)
Alta Loma broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning March 10 to earn a shut out victory over Ayala.
Ayala pitcher Karson Zavala had a perfect game through 4 2/3 innings before allowing a single. Gigi Gonzalez had two hits for Ayala, which was held to four hits and committed four errors. Alta Loma’s Samantha Meyndert threw a 10-inning shut out, and at one point, retired 17 consecutive hitters.
Baseball
Bonita 7, Ayala 5
The Bulldogs fell to 3-5 overall, 0-1 in league with a March 3 loss to Bonita.
