Bonita (7-1, 1-0) at Ayala (7-1, 1-0); Don Lugo (1-7, 0-1) at Chaffey (1-7, 0-1); Ontario Christian (5-1-1, 2-0) at Western Christian (6-1, 1-1).
Oct. 21 result
Sierra League
Covina 30, Chino 20
The Cowboys fell to 1-1 in league play with Thursday’s 10-point loss to Covina. Chino High will concludes its regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Rowland High School in Rowland Heights.
Oct. 15 results
Mountain West League
Ayala 24, Alta Loma 6
Ayala outscored Alta Loma, 21-0, in the second half in its league-season opening win. Quarterback Bryan Wilson connected with Dominic Alloway on two touchdown passes and Jacob Munoz ran in a score for the Bulldogs.
Marquis Monroe led the Bulldogs with 121 yards on 14 carries.
San Antonio League
Claremont 49, Don Lugo 7
Don Lugo fell to 1-7 this season with its loss to Claremont to open its league season.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 52, Linfield Christian 0
Ontario Christian’s Tyler Ford had touchdown runs of 31- and 39-yards, and Brandon Rogers, Christian Burroughs, Jack Molina, Andrew Ortiz and Evan Boston each had a touchdown in the Knights’ shut out victory over Linfield Christian.
Girls volleyball
Division 2
Ontario Christian defeats Murrieta Valley 25-22, 28-26, 25-22
Two-time defending CIF-Southern Section and CIF State champion Ontario Christian won its first-round playoff game Thursday night in three sets to advance to tonight’s (Oct. 23) second-round game.
The Knights (26-14) will travel to Foothill High (19-12) in Santa Ana in for a second-round match.
Tonight’s winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face Bishop Montgomery or Palos Verdes on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Division 5
Chino Hills defeats Gabrielino 25-10, 25-8, 25-9
Chino Hills High’s Tehya Chadwick had 11 kills and Taryn Saunders added 10 kills Wednesday night in the Huskies’ straight-sets win over Gabrielino in a first-round game.
Paige Gutowski recorded 13 digs, Ashlee Sento added 10 digs and Eryn Lim finished with 29 assists for the Huskies, who will host Laguna Hills today (Oct. 23).
Game time was not available at Champion press time Friday morning.
Division 6
Don Lugo defeats La Quinta 25-5, 25-15, 25-17
Mt. Baldy League champ Don Lugo High defeats La Quinta in straight-sets Wednesday night in first-round game. Morgan Graves had 13 kills for Don Lugo, which recorded 20 aces in the game. Don Lugo will play at South Hills High, 645 Barranca St., West Covina, at 1 p.m. today (Oct. 23) in a second-round match.
Division 7
La Sierra defeats Chino 25-12, 25-21, 25-14
The Cowgirls had their season come to an end Thursday night with a straight-sets loss to La Sierra in a first-round game.
Cross country
Ambassador League
Results from Tuesday’s league meet at Citrus Park in Riverside
Boys varsity
Woodcrest Christian 34, Ontario Christian 72, Arrowhead Christian 80, Aquinas 82, Western Christian 94, Loma Linda Academy 151
Top 10 finishers: Evan Turk, Woodcrest Christian, 15:56.7; Elijah McBroom, Arrowhead Christian, 16:23.3; Kai Newman, Linfield Christian, 16:54.3; Nathan Luce, Woodcrest Christian, 17:20.4; Logan Pledger, Linfield Christian, 17:31.5; Gavin Turk, Woodcrest Christian, 17:34.1; Joshua Bennett, Aquinas, 17:59.0; Mario Balderas, Ontario Christian, 18:02.6; Brody Wolfe, Arrowhead Christian, 18:06.3; Nathan Forti, Western Christian, 18:08.0.
Other Ontario Christian runners: Logan Peters, 14th, 18:25.9; Aiden Thigpen, 16th, 18:47.3; Ethan Esproles, 17th, 18:50.0; Mitch-ell Windsor, 19th, 19:04.1; Jaydyn Gallegos, 23rd, 19:30.5; Micah Rohrer, 28th, 19:49.3.
Girls varsity
Linfield Christian 21, Loma Linda Academy 67, Aquinas 68, Ontario Christian 77, Western Christian 122
Top 10 finishers: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian, 18:57.5; Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian, 19:17.6; Scarlett Welsome, Linfield Christian, 19:41.6; Elizabeth Baldwin, Loma Linda Academy, 20:03.3; Mia Saenz, Aquinas, 20:27.0; Natalie Delgado, Ontario Christian, 20:52.5; Hannah Barbieri, Linfield Christian, 20:56.6; Caylyn Russell, Linfield Christian, 20:59.3; Nicole Seheult, Loma Linda Academy, 21:08.8; Faith Gaudy, Ontario Christian, 21:25.1.
Other Ontario Christian runners: Sierra De Los Rios, 15th, 22:23.5; Sarah Squyres, 23rd, 25:11.0; Marian Mendoza, 24th, 25:13.9; Leann Frailing, 43rd, 26:14.0.
Mt. Baldy League
Results from last Saturday’s meet at Colony High School in Ontario
Boys varsity
Chaffey 26, Don Lugo 45, Chino 69, Ontario 91, Montclair 118, Baldwin Park 136
Top 10 finishers: Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, 16:22.0; Leonel Obregon, Chaffey, 16:28.0; Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, 16:38.4; John Payne, Chaffey, 16:38.6; Jacob Diaz, Chaffey, 16:39.3; Nikolas Miramontes, Chaffey, 16:39.9; Haden Garcia, Don Lugo, 16:40.5; Joveth Carrasco, Chino, 16:43.3; Daniel Reza, Chaffey, 16:44.4; Daniel Beck, Ontario, 16:49.7.
Other Chino High runners: Rodrigo Aguilera, 12th, 17:16.6; Adam Perez, 13th, 17:18.5; Ryan Chang, 16th, 17:26.1; Dominic Gon-zales, 20th, 17:43.0.
Other Don Lugo High runners: Gustavo Gonzalez, 15th, 17:24.6; Edward Lopez, 19th, 17:37.9; Cade Silva, 25th, 18:13.2; Adam Espinoza, 28th, 18:31.1.
Girls varsity
Ontario 39, Chino 56, Chaffey 65, Don Lugo 79, Montclair 129, Baldwin Park 138
Top 10 finishers: Mia Chavez, Chino, 17:31.8; Elena Martinez, Chaffey, 18:09.7; Angelique Martinez, Ontario, 18:15.2; Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, 18:17.4; Alondra Arias, fifth, 18:30.9; Roselyn Reza, Chaffey, 18:51.5; Nicole Boskovich, Don Lugo, 19:07.7; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 19:07.8; Natalie Lopez, Ontario, 19:07.8; Anelly Pena, Ontario, 20:01.9.
Other Chino High runners: Isabella Kebenei, 11th, 20:14.7; Elena Rossen, 17th, 21:12.0; Mikani Telles, 19th, 21:25.0; Alyssa Tre-jo, 25th, 22:47.6; Payton Montes, 32nd, 24:22.0.
Other Don Lugo High runners: Baylin Polite, 13th, 20:36.5; Nadine Padilla, 27th, 23:25.5; Angie Ramirez, 28th, 23:46.3; Elizabeth Mendoza, 30th, 23:53.1; Arianna Hernandez, 34th, 25:06.3.
Junior varsity girls
Ontario 27, Don Lugo 38, Montclair 58, Chino no team score; Chaffey, no team score; Baldwin Park no team score
Don Lugo High results: Catherine Escalera, third, 23:02.1; Odessie Tapia, eighth, 24:07.7; Elizabeth Staylor, ninth, 24:09.1; Olivia Camacho, 11th, 25:02.8; Jaceli Jimenez, 16th, 26:24.2; Biray Sanchez Mora, 17th, 26:41.7.
Chino High results: Bessy Quintanilla, fourth, 23:02.8; Madyson Matlock, 12th, 25:25.0; Grace Navarro, 22nd, 35:59.8.
Junior varsity boys
Chaffey 19, Don Lugo 44, Baldwin Park 84, Chino no team score; Ontario no team score; Baldwin Park no team score
Don Lugo High results: Andrew Dominguez, second, 18:45.7; Josh Padron, 11th, 20:23.3; Aiden Deming, 12th, 20:28.7; Juan Lizarde, 13th, 20:28.8; Aaron Mirabal, 17th, 21:01.0; Emmanuel Hinojosa, 18th, 21:06.4; Luis Rodriguez, 21st, 21:43.4; Aysa Garcia, 22nd, 21:46.6; Logan Hugo, 26th, 23:55.0; Luis Zoque, 32nd, 28:21.8.
Chino High results: Jordan Diaz, sixth, 19:42.6; Joshua Fernandez, 16th, 20:38.6; Alexander Machuca, 29th, 26:21.7.
