Baseball
Chino High Brian Hamilton Tournament
Feb. 29 schedule: Third-place game, 11 a.m.; Chino vs. Beckman (Championship game), 2 p.m. at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place.
Feb. 26 scores: Beckman 4, Ontario Christian 3
Feb. 24 scores: Chino 6, Moreno Valley 2; Northview 3, Ontario Christian 0; Chaparral 3, Norco 1; Valley View 9, Victor Valley 3; Claremont 4, Indio 2; Beaumont 14, Vista Del Lago 1; Beckman 4, Apple Valley 1; Kaiser 9, Los Osos 8; Flintridge Prep 11, Diamond Ranch 7; Montclair 6, Garey 1.
Feb. 21 scores: Chino 8, Beaumont 2; Apple Valley 4, Ontario Christian 1 ; Norco 11, Los Osos 3 ; Northview 6, Valley View 3; Moreno Valley 2, Indio 1; Beckman 2, Kaiser 0; Chaparral 11, Victor Valley 0; Flintridge Prep 1, Montclair 1; Claremont 2, Garey 1; Vista Del Lago 11, Diamond Ranch 7.
Feb. 18 scores: Chino 5, Vista Del Lago 1; Kaiser 7, Ontario Christian 0; Norco 4, Valley View 0; Montclair 3, Indio 2; Beckman 6, Northview 1; Los Osos 9, Victor Valley 3; Claremont 4, Flintridge Prep 3; Beaumont 3, Garey 2; Moreno Valley 11, Diamond Ranch 4; Chaparral 10, Apple Valley 5.
Don Lugo Preseason Tournament
Today’s (Feb. 29) schedule: Chino Hills vs. Hillcrest (third-place game), 10 a.m.; Don Lugo vs. Upland (championship game), 1 p.m. Both games will be played at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Don Lugo tournament scores: Don Lugo 3, California 2 ; Don Lugo 12, Mayfair 1; Don Lugo 1, Chino Hills 1 (Don Lugo wins tiebreaker on total bases reached, 25-21); Don Lugo 8, Excelsior Charter 7.
Chino Hills tournament scores: Upland 7, Chino Hills 0; Chino Hills 5, Excelsior Charter 2; Don Lugo 1, Chino Hills 1 (Don Lugo wins tiebreaker on total bases reached, 25-21); Chino Hills 6, Mayfair 2.
Loara Tournament
Ayala 7, Lakewood 1
Troy McCain and Cole Koniarsky knocked in two runs apiece and Connor Valenzuela and Ty Borgogno each had two hits Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ win over Lakewood.
Ayala 6, San Clemente 3
Ayala High’s Jacob Badawi finished 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Troy McCain had a pair of RBIs in the Bulldogs win Monday. Dillon Swim had two hits and Damien Delgadillo had an RBI single and scored a run for Ayala.
Ayala 4, Canyon 0
Troy McCain had a triple and two RBIs, Sean McLeod brought home a run and pitcher Andreas Padillas tossed six scoreless innings, struck out five and allowed two hits and no walks in Ayala’s win Feb. 20.
Softball
Norco Tournament
Norco 7, Ayala 0
Ayala’s Kobie Hura, Tatiana Garcia and Alyssa Gonzalez each recorded a hit in Wednesday’s shut out loss to Norco, the second-ranked team in the country on max preps.com.
Etiwanda Tournament
Ayala 2, Bonita 1
Alyssa Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the first inning Feb. 21 to lead Ayala past Bonita. Kobie Hura tripled and Cassandra Roman had a hit and scored a run for the Bulldogs.
Ayala 5, Alta Loma 2
The Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits, including three from Tatiana Garcia, and Kobie Hura had two hits and scored twice in the team’s win over Alta Loma on Feb. 21.
Upland Tournament
St. Paul 2, Chino 0
St. Paul’s Jordin King had two hits and two RBIs Wednesday in the Swordsman win over Chino.
Savanna Showcase
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament: Diamond Bar 12, Ontario Christian 0; Whittier Christian 7, Ontario Christian 0; Ontario Christian 25, Estancia 0.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 13, Downey 1 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Chino Hills High’s Kayla Chavez singled, homered and finished with a team-high three RBIs in the Huskies’ win Wednesday over Downey. Alexis Rosales singled home two runs and Makena Brocki, Regan Shockey, Tatum Johnson, Mia Escujuri, Mykenzie Hanna and Kiki Estrada each had one RBI for the Huskies, who are ranked sixth in the nation on maxpreps.com.
Chino Hills 12, Redlands East Valley 1 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Chino Hills pitcher Kendall Mangel struck out 11 in five innings and Kayla Chavez, Alexis Rosales and Kiki Estrada had two RBIs apiece in the Huskies win Monday over Redlands East Valley.
Chino Hills 18, Redlands East Valley 0 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Chino Hills scored four runs in the first inning, added three runs in the third inning and had 11 runs in the fourth inning in the Huskies’ shut out win Monday. Kiki Estrada led the Huskies with two hits—a double and a home run—and finished with six RBIs. Payton Kelly and Ciera Gonzalez each knocked in two runs and pitcher Alexis Rosales tossed innings, allowed one hit and two walks and struck out four for Chino Hills.
Don Lugo 3, California 2
Don Lugo erased a two-run deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday in its win over California High of Whittier.
Ontario Christian 20, Pomona 0 (5 innings, mercy rule)
Ontario Christian’s Kaitlyn Hawkins hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, Xoe Ulloa had three hits, including a home run, and had six RBIs and Sarah Love had a hit and three RBIs in the Knights’ shut out win Tuesday. Knights pitcher Samantha Valenciano tossed a five-inning, 40-pitch no hitter and struck out and eight for the complete-game victory.
Boys volleyball
Nonleague
Gabrielino defeats Ontario Christian 25-22, 25-20, 25-19
Ontario Christian lost its season-opener in straight sets Tuesday night at Gabrielino High in San Gabriel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.