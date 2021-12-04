Boys basketball
San Dimas Tournament
Ayala and Don Lugo scores from this week’s tournament. The tournament concludes today (Dec. 4):
Thursday: San Dimas 56, Don Lugo 41
Wednesday: Rancho Verde 59, Ayala 58
Tuesday: Don Lugo 62, Patriot 56
Monday: Ayala 81, Brea Olinda 53; Mark Keppel 49, Don Lugo 45
Portola Tournament
Chino Hills High scores schedule from this week’s tournament in Irvine, which concludes today (Dec. 4):
Today’s game: Chino Hills vs. Woodbridge, 4:30 p.m.
Friday (game played after Champion press time): Chino Hills vs. Trabuco Hills
Thursday: Chino Hills 85, Fairmont 48
Tuesday: Portola 59, Chino Hills 55.
Webb Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores-schedule this week’s tournament in Claremont:
Today’s (Dec. 4) game: Ontario Christian vs. Pasadena Poly, 6 p.m.
Friday (game played after Champion press time): Ontario Christian vs. West Covina.
Thursday: Ontario Christian 76, San Marino 73 (OT).
Girls basketball
Mark Keppel Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Alhambra: Ontario Christian 80, Pioneer 64; Ontario Christian 64, Westchester 43; Ontario Christian 54, Long Beach Poly 48; Ontario Christian 60, South Pasadena 44 (championship game).
Downey Tournament
Chino High scores from last week’s tournament in Downey: Downey 51, Chino 34; Chino 52, Rancho Cucamonga 31; Lakewood 54, Chino 42; Chino 59, Santa Fe 35.
Nonleague
Roosevelt 85, Ayala 22
Roosevelt led 25-8 after one quarter and 49-10 at halfitme Nov. 23 in its win over Ayala (2-3). Brian Harris, who coached Ayala to the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 3A championship, accepted the head coaching position at Roosevelt prior to this season.
Girls water polo
Nonleague
Diamond Bar 13, Chino 8
Chino fell to 1-1 with Monday’s loss to Diamond Bar (1-2).
Boys soccer
Nonleague
Chino Hills 3, Roosevelt 2
Chino Hills High’s Gio Monterrey recorded a goal and an assist and Adrian Rivera and Cory Hill each had a goal to lead the Huskies past the Mustangs to open the 2021 season.
Linfield Christian Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 3, Notre Dame 0; Ontario Christian 9, Twentynine Palms 0.
Girls soccer
Nonleague
Roosevelt 2, Chino Hills 1
Roosevelt’s Siena Salazar and Mitzali Macias each had a goal and Leanna Oropoza recorded an assist Monday in the Mustangs’ season-opening win over Chino Hills.
Linfield Christian Tournament
Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 8, Twentynine Palms 0; Ontario Christian 3, Citrus Hill 0.
