Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team

The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team pose for photos after winning the Mark Keppel Tournament last Saturday, defeating South Pasadena in the title game, 60-44. Tournament Most Valuable Player Chloe Briggs, a junior from Chino, led all scorers with 39 points.

 Ontario Christian High photo

Boys basketball

San Dimas Tournament

Ayala and Don Lugo scores from this week’s tournament. The tournament concludes today (Dec. 4): 

Thursday: San Dimas 56, Don Lugo 41

Wednesday: Rancho Verde 59, Ayala 58

Tuesday: Don Lugo 62, Patriot 56

Monday: Ayala 81, Brea Olinda 53; Mark Keppel 49, Don Lugo 45 

Portola Tournament 

Chino Hills High scores schedule from this week’s tournament in Irvine, which concludes today (Dec. 4): 

Today’s game: Chino Hills vs. Woodbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Friday (game played after Champion press time): Chino Hills vs. Trabuco Hills

Thursday: Chino Hills 85, Fairmont 48

Tuesday: Portola 59, Chino Hills 55.  

Webb Tournament 

Ontario Christian High scores-schedule this week’s tournament in Claremont: 

Today’s (Dec. 4) game: Ontario Christian vs. Pasadena Poly, 6 p.m. 

Friday (game played after Champion press time): Ontario Christian vs. West Covina. 

Thursday: Ontario Christian 76, San Marino 73 (OT). 

Girls basketball 

Mark Keppel Tournament 

Ontario Christian High scores from last week’s tournament in Alhambra: Ontario Christian 80, Pioneer 64; Ontario Christian 64, Westchester 43; Ontario Christian 54, Long Beach Poly 48; Ontario Christian 60, South Pasadena 44 (championship game).

Downey Tournament 

Chino High scores from last week’s tournament in Downey: Downey 51, Chino 34; Chino 52, Rancho Cucamonga 31; Lakewood 54, Chino 42; Chino 59, Santa Fe 35. 

Nonleague 

Roosevelt 85, Ayala 22  

Roosevelt led 25-8 after one quarter and 49-10 at halfitme Nov. 23 in its win over Ayala (2-3). Brian Harris, who coached Ayala to the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 3A championship, accepted the head coaching position at Roosevelt prior to this season. 

Girls water polo 

Nonleague 

Diamond Bar 13, Chino 8 

Chino fell to 1-1 with Monday’s loss to Diamond Bar (1-2). 

Boys soccer 

Nonleague

Chino Hills 3, Roosevelt 2 

Chino Hills High’s Gio Monterrey recorded a goal and an assist and Adrian Rivera and Cory Hill each had a goal to lead the Huskies past the Mustangs to open the 2021 season. 

Linfield Christian Tournament 

Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 3, Notre Dame 0; Ontario Christian 9, Twentynine Palms 0. 

Girls soccer 

Nonleague

Roosevelt 2, Chino Hills 1 

Roosevelt’s Siena Salazar and Mitzali Macias each had a goal and Leanna Oropoza recorded an assist Monday in the Mustangs’ season-opening win over Chino Hills.  

Linfield Christian Tournament 

Ontario Christian High scores from this week’s tournament in Temecula: Ontario Christian 8, Twentynine Palms 0; Ontario Christian 3, Citrus Hill 0. 

