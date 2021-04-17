High school sports schedule for April 17-24. Home games are listed in capital letters. Games and times are subject to change based on COVID-19 safety protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Baseball
April 19—Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 3:30 p.m.
April 21—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
April 22—Chino Hills at Peninsula in Crescenta Valley Tournament, 3:15 p.m.
April 23—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
April 17—Ayala at Rancho Cucamonga, 10 a.m.
April 19—AYALA vs. Walnut, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Cajon, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 3:30 p.m.
April 20—Chino Hills at JSerra in Savanna Tournament, 3:15 p.m.
April 21—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
April 23—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
April 17—Ayala at Covina, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian vs. San Gabriel Academy in Whittier Christian Showcase, 8 p.m.
April 20—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 7:30 p.m.
April 23—Ayala at Claremont, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.
April 24—Ayala at Western Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
April 20—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
April 23—Ayala at Claremont, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:45 p.m.
Boys soccer
April 20—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 4 p.m.
April 21—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 5 p.m.
April 22—CHINO vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
April 23—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
April 20—DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
April 21—Ayala at Alta Loma, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 5 p.m.
April 22—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.
April 23—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Track and field
April 17—Ayala in Laguna Beach Distance Carnival, 8 a.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Aquinas High in San Bernardino, 8 a.m.
April 20—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
April 21—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
April 24—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Aquinas High in San Bernardino, 8 a.m.
Swimming
April 17—Ayala at Yorba Linda, 9 a.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Glendora, 10 a.m.
April 21—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
April 22—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Boys golf
April 19—Ayala at Alta Loma, 4 p.m.; Chino Hills at Walnut, 2 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas, 2:30 p.m.
April 20—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3 p.m.
April 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian, 3:15 p.m.
April 22—Chino at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
April 19—Chino Hills at Walnut, 2 p.m.
April 23—Chino Hills at Upland, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis
April 19—Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Garey, 3:15 p.m.
April 20—Ayala at Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
April 21—CHINO vs. Garey, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
April 22—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
April 20—Ayala at Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Big Bear (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
April 22—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas, 3:15 p.m.
Boys volleyball
April 19—Chino Hills at Western Christian, 4 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Lake Arrowhead Christian, 4 p.m.
April 22—CHINO HILLS vs. San Gabriel Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Upland, 3:30 p.m.
April 24— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Chino Hills, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
April 22—Ayala at Alta Loma, 6 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.
