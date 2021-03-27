High school sports schedule for March 27-April 3. Home games are listed in capital letters. Games and times are subject to change based on COVID-19 safety protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Football
April 1—Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 7 p.m.
April 2—AYALA vs. Charter Oak, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Covina, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Claremont, 7 p.m.
April 3—Chino Hills at Pioneer (Whittier), 7 p.m.
Baseball
March 27— CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 10 a.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Moreno Valley (Preseason Tournament), 10 a.m.
March 29—Ayala at Corona (National Baseball Classic), 3 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ramona (Preseason Tournament), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Beaumont (Spring Break Tournament), 3:15 p.m.
March 30—Ayala at Cypress (National Baseball Classic), 3 p.m.; Chino at Moreno Valley (Preseason Tournament), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Nogales (Spring Break Tournament), 11 a.m.
March 31—CHINO vs. Charter Oak, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Esperanza (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; DON LUGO vs. Claremont (Spring Break Tournament), 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. La Habra, 3:30 p.m.
April 1—Ayala at Gahr (Cerritos), (National Baseball Classic), 2:30 p.m.; Chino at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Citrus Valley (Spring Break Tournament), 11 a.m.
April 3—AYALA vs. La Mirada (doubleheader), 10 a.m.; Chino Hills in Crescenta Valley Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian at Ontario (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Softball
March 27—Chino Hills at Ramona (Riverside), (Savanna Tournament), 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Calvary Chapel Santa Ana (Savanna Tournament), 10 a.m.
March 29— Ontario Christian at Ramona (Riverside), (Savanna Tournament), 3:15 p.m.
March 31—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Calvary Chapel Downey, 3:30 p.m.
April 1—Chino Hills at Santa Margarita, 3:15 p.m.
Boys soccer
March 30—Ayala at Sonora (La Habra), 4 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
April 1— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
March 30—Ayala at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 4 p.m.
April 1— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 4 p.m.
April 2—Chino Hills at Upland, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
March 29—Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
March 30—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
March 30—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
April 1—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Big Bear (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Boys golf
March 29—Chino Hills in California Country Club Tournament in Whittier, 8 a.m.
March 30—Chino Hills at Jurupa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
March 31—Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Tournament, El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino, 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.