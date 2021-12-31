High school sports schedule for Jan. 1-8. Home games are listed in capital letters. (Editor’s note: games could be rescheduled or cancelled by teams based on COVID-19 safety guidelines.)
Boys basketball
Jan. 4—AYALA vs. Bonita, 7 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8—Ayala at Walnut, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jan. 4—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 6 p.m.
Jan. 6—Chino Hills at Upland, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
Jan. 8—Ayala vs. Walnut in Northview Extravaganza at Northview High School in Covina, 8:30 p.m.; Don Lugo vs Northview at Northview Extravaganza at Northview High in Covina, TBA.; Ontario Christian vs. Clovis West in Nike Hoops Classic at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, 10:30 a.m.
Boys soccer
Jan. 4—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 6—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 5 p.m.
Jan. 7—Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jan. 4—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 6—CHINO vs. Ontario, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 6 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 5 p.m.
Jan. 7—Ayala at Alta Loma (at Silverlakes Sports Complex, Norco), 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Jan 3—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 4—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 5—Ayala at Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 6—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 7—Chino at Webb (Claremont), 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jan. 5—Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.
Jan. 6—Ayala at Alta Loma, 6 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 8—Ayala, Don Lugo in Ayala Tournament, 8 a.m.
