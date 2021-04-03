High school sports schedule for April 3-April 10. Home games are listed in capital letters. Games and times are subject to change based on COVID-19 safety protocols or teams deciding to change their schedules.
Football
April 3—Chino Hills at Pioneer (at Santa Fe High in Whittier), 7 p.m.
April 8—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
April 9— AYALA vs. Glendora, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Rowland, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 7 p.m.
Baseball
April 3—AYALA vs. La Mirada, 10 a.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Northview (Crescenta Valley Tournament), 11 a.m.; Ontario Christian at Ontario (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
April 6—AYALA vs. Corona, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Crescenta Valley (Crescenta Valley Tournament), 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Kennedy, 4 p.m.
April 7—Ontario Christian at Savanna (Anaheim), 3:15 p.m.
April 8—CHINO HILLS vs. Pasadena (Crescenta Valley Tournament), 3:30 p.m.
April 9—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
April 10—Chino Hills at Walnut (Crescenta Valley Tournament), 11 a.m.
Softball
April 5-10—Chino Hills in So Cal Tournament, TBA.
April 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.
April 9—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
April 3— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Patriot, 2:30 p.m.
April 6—Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 7:30 p.m.
April 7—Chino Hills at Walnut, 6 p.m.
April 8—Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (Riverside), 7:30 p.m.
April 9—Ayala at Walnut, 6:30 p.m.
April 10—AYALA vs. Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
April 6—Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
April 7—DON LUGO vs. Bishop Amat, 4:45 p.m.
April 8—DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (Riverside), 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
April 5—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 5 p.m.
April 6—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
April 7—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
April 8—Chino at Ontario, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (Riverside), 6 p.m.
April 9—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
April 5—AYALA vs. Glendora, 6 p.m.
April 6—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 4 p.m.
April 7—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
April 8—CHINO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
April 9—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
April 5—DON LUGO vs. Pomona, 3:15 p.m.
April 6—Ayala at Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
April 8—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
April 6—Ayala at Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
April 8—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
April 10—Ontario Christian at Western Christian (at Chaffey HS in Ontario), 10 a.m.
