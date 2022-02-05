High school sports winter season schedule for Feb. 5-22.
Wrestling
Feb. 11-12—CIF-Southern Section individual boys’ championships, Ayala High School, 11 a.m.
Boys basketball
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be released at cifss.org, noon.
Feb. 9— CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games, teams and times to be announced.
Feb. 11, 15, 18—CIF-Southern Section first-, second- and quarterfinal-round games, respectively,
Feb. 22—CIF-Southern Section semifinals games, teams and times to be announced.
Girls basketball
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be released at cifss.org, noon.
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games.
Feb. 12, 16, 19—CIF-Southern Section first-, second- and quarterfinal-round games, respectively.
Feb. 23—CIF-Southern Section semifinals games,
Boys soccer
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be released at cifss.org, 9 a.m.
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games.
Feb. 11, 15, 18—CIF-Southern Section first-, second- and quarterfinal-round games, respectively.
Feb. 22—CIF-Southern Section semifinals games.
Girls soccer
Feb. 5—Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 10 a.m.
Feb. 8—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be released at cifss.org, 9 a.m.
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games.
Feb. 12, 16, 19—CIF-Southern Section first-, second- and quarterfinal-round games, respectively.
Feb. 23—CIF-Southern Section semifinals games.
Girls water polo
Feb. 5—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 9 a.m.
Feb. 7— CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be released at cifss.org, 1 p.m.
Feb. 8— CIF-Southern Section wild-card round games (16-team bracket) or first-round games (32-team bracket).
Feb. 9—CIF-Southern Section first-round games (16-team bracket).
Feb. 10—CIF-Southern Section second-round games (32-team brackets).
Feb. 12—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games (all brackets).
Feb, 16—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games (all brackets).
Feb. 19—CIF-Southern Section championship games at William Woolett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.
