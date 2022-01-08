High school sports schedule for Jan. 8-15. Home games are listed in capital letters. (Editor’s note: game schedules could change based on teams cancelling their games based on COVID-19 safety guidelines). 

Boys basketball

Jan. 11—AYALA vs. Claremont, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13—Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14—Ayala at Glendora, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jan. 8—Ayala, Don Lugo at Northview Extravaganza at Northview High School in Covina, TBA.; Ontario Christian vs. Clovis West at Nike Hoops Classic at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 11—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13—Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 14-15—Ontario Christian in MLK Showcase at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, TBA. 

Jan. 15—Ayala, Chino Hills in Norco Extravaganza, TBA. 

Boys soccer

Jan. 11—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13—AYALA vs. Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Jan. 11—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls water polo

Jan. 10—Ayala at Claremont, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 11—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 12—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 13—AYALA vs. Pioneer, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 14-15—Ayala, Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA. 

Wrestling

Jan. 8—Ayala, Don Lugo in Ayala Tournament, 8 a.m.

Jan. 12—CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13—AYALA vs. Claremont, 6 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 14-15—Ayala, Chino in Fountain Valley Tournament, TBA.

Jan. 15—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

