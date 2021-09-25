High school sports schedule for Sept. 25-Oct. 2. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 1—Ayala at Glendora (at Citrus College), 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 25—Ayala in Palomares League cluster meet at Claremont High School, 8 a.m.; Don Lugo in Sunny Hills Invitational in Fullerton, TBA.
Oct. 2—Ayala, Don Lugo in Temecula Twilight at Galway Downs in Temecula, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 27—AYALA vs. Vista Murrieta, 3 p.m.
Sept. 28—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 2:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Charter Oak, TBA.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 29—Ayala at Troy (Fullerton), 3 p.m.
Sept. 30—AYALA vs. Bonita, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at Charter Oak (Covina), TBA.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 25—DON LUGO vs. Diamond Bar, TBA.
Sept. 27—AYALA vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28—AYALA vs. Pioneer, 5 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 29—Ayala at Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Paramount, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 30—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2—Chino Hills in Villa Park Tournament, TBA.
Girls tennis
Sept. 28—Ayala at Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 30—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 25—Chino, Chino Hills in Santiago Tournament in Corona, TBA.
Sept. 28—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Sept. 29—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30—CHINO vs. Montclair, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1-2—Ontario Christian in Nike Tournament in Arizona, TBA.
