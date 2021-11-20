High school sports schedule for Nov. 20-27. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Nov. 26-27—CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Cross country
Nov. 20—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario Christian in CIF-Southern Section Finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, 8 a.m.
Nov. 27—CIF State Meet at Woodward Park in Fresno, TBA.
Boys basketball
Nov. 20—Ayala in Sunny Hills Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills in Norco Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Orangewood Academy Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 23—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Nov. 20—Chino, Don Lugo in Upland Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 20-27— Ontario Christian in Mark Keppel Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 22-27—Chino in Downey Tournament, TBA.
Nov. 23-27—Ayala in Roosevelt Tournament (Eastvale), TBA.
Girls water polo
Nov. 22—AYALA vs. El Rancho, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Nov. 20—Ayala, Chino (girls) in Walnut Tournament, 9 a.m.
