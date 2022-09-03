Football
Sept. 9—AYALA vs. Monrovia, 7 p.m.; Chino at Valley Christian-Cerritos, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Charter Oak (Covina), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala (Battle for the Bone game), 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo (Milk Can game), 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at AB Miller (Fontana), 7 p.m.
Sept. 6—AYALA vs. Sunny Hills, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Yucaipa, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Walnut, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 8—Ayala at Valencia (Placentia), 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Santiago (Corona), 3 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Redlands East Valley (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Sept. 12—AYALA vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Sept. 13—CHINO vs. Diamond Ranch, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ganesha (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 14—Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 15—Don Lugo at Workman (City of Industry), 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Nogales (La Puente), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 6—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Rowland, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8—AYALA vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chino Hills, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9-10—Ayala in Ayala Varsity Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Corona Santiago, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Orange Lutheran (Orange), 6 p.m.
Sept. 7—Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 6 p.m.
Sept. 8—AYALA vs. Colony, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Elsinore, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Western (Anaheim), 5:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Notre Dame Academy (Riverside), 6 p.m.
Sept. 9-10—Ayala, Don Lugo in Ayala Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 13—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16—Chino in Western (Anaheim) Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 16-17—Ontario Christian in Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, TBA.
Sept. 17—Ayala in Kennedy-La Palma Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 10—Ayala in Palomares League Preview at Claremont High School, 8 a.m.
Sept. 13—Ontario Christian vs. unknown opponent, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 15-16—Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo Ontario Christian in Woodbridge Invitational at Great Park in Irvine, TBA.
Sept. 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Claremont (at El Prado Golf Course, Chino), 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 8—Chino Hills at Claremont (at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne), 3 p.m.
