High school sports schedule for Dec. 11-18.
Boys basketball
Dec. 11—Don Lugo in Glendora Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 14—CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ayala, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dec. 11—Chino Hills in Bonita Tournament in La Verne, TBA.; Don Lugo in Covina Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 13-18—Ayala, Chino Hills in San Dimas Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 14—AYALA vs. Don Lugo, 5 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Dec. 13—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Carter (Rialto), 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Dec. 16—CHINO vs. Garey, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dec. 11, 18—Chino Hills in Best of the West Tournament, TBA
Dec. 13—Ayala at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 5 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian (Temecula), 6 p.m.
Dec. 14—Don Lugo at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 5 p.m.
Dec. 16—Chino at Corona, 5 p.m.
Dec. 17— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Desert Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Dec. 11—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills in Ayala Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 14—AYALA vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 17-18—Chino Hills in Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Wrestling
Dec. 11—Ayala (boys) in Mann Classic at Marina High School in Huntington Beach, 9 a.m.; Ayala (girls) in Lady Saints Tournament in Santa Ana, 9:30 a.m.; Chino in Downey Tournament, 9 a.m.
Dec. 15—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Dec. 16—AYALA vs. Bonita, 6 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17—Ayala in Zinkin Classic at Buchanan High School in Clovis, 1 p.m.
Dec. 18—Ayala in Zinkin Classic at Buchanan High School in Clovis, 9 a.m.; Chino in Santa Ana Tournament, 10 a.m.
