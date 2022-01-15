High school sports schedule for Jan. 15-22. Home games are listed in capital letters. (Editor’s note: game schedules could change based on teams cancelling their games based on COVID-19 safety guidelines).
Boys basketball
Jan. 15—AYALA vs. Calvary Baptist, 2 p.m.
Jan. 17—AYALA vs. Bonita, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18—Ayala at Colony, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21—Ayala at Bonita, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jan. 15—Ontario Christian vs. Benson at MLK Showcase at St. Mary’s High in Stockton, 5 p.m.
Jan. 17—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3 p.m.
Jan. 18—Ayala at Colony, 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20—Ontario Christian at Sonora, 6 p.m.
Jan. 21—Ayala at Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 22—Don Lugo in Glendora Showcase, TBA.
Boys soccer
Jan. 18—AYALA vs. Colony, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20—Ayala at Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 5 p.m.
Jan. 21— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jan. 18—Ayala at Colony 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 4 p.m.
Jan. 20—AYALA vs. Bonita, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 5:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Jan. 15—Ayala, Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, 1 p.m.
Jan. 17—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 18—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 19—Ayala at Bonita (at Las Flores Park in La Verne), 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 20—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Jan. 15—Ayala, Chino in Fountain Valley Tournament, 9 a.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 9 a.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario Tournament, 7 a.m.
Jan. 19—Chino Hills at Los Osos, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20—AYALA vs. Glendora, 6 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21—Ayala, Chino in Ayala Girls Tournament, 2 p.m.
Jan. 22—Ayala, Chino in Ayala Girls Tournament, 8 a.m.; Chino in Esperanza Tournament, 9 a.m.
