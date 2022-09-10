Football
Sept. 16—CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala (Battle for the Bone game), 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo (Milk Can game), 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at AB Miller (Fontana), 7 p.m.
Sept. 22— CHINO vs. El Dorado, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23— AYALA vs. Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Foothill (Tustin), 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at San Jacinto Valley Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sept. 12—AYALA vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 3 p.m.
Sept. 13—CHINO vs. Diamond Ranch, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ganesha, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 14—Ontario Christian at Aquinas, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 15—Don Lugo at Workman, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Nogales, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 20—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 22—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 10—Ayala in Ayala Varsity Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 13—Chino Hills at Diamond Bar, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 15—CHINO HILLS vs. Bonita, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 16-17— Chino, Chino Hills in Western Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Fontana, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Crean Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22-24—Chino Hills in Claremont Tournament, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 10—Ayala, Don Lugo in Ayala Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament, TBA.; Chino in Gabrielino Tournament (San Gabriel), TBA.
Sept. 13—Ayala at Bonita, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 15—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16—Chino in Western Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 16-17—Ontario Christian in Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, TBA.
Sept. 17—Ayala in Kennedy-La Palma Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 22— Ayala at Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-24—Chino Hills in Santiago Tournament, TBA.
Cross country
Sept. 10—Ayala in Palomares League Preview at Claremont High School, 8 a.m.
Sept. 15-16—Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo, Ontario Christian in Woodbridge Invitational at Great Park in Irvine, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 12—AYALA vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 13—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 15— Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 22—Ayala at Bonita, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.
