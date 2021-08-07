High school sports schedule for Aug. 13-30. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Aug. 12—CHINO vs. team to be announced (scrimmage), 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at West Covina (scrimmage), TBA.
Aug. 13—Ayala at Colony (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Aug. 19—Chino at Western (Anaheim), 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Crean Lutheran (at Portola High in Irvine), 7 p.m.
Aug. 20—AYALA vs. Chino Hills (Battle for the Bone game), 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. El Rancho, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27—Ayala at Los Osos, 7 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Boys water polo
Aug. 25—AYALA vs. Corona, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26—Chino at Hillcrest (Riverside), 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30—AYALA vs. Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 31—Don Lugo at Mark Keppel (Alhambra), 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
Aug. 24—AYALA vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 25-28—Chino, Chino Hills in Etiwanda Tournament, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26—AYALA vs. Walnut, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30—AYALA vs. King, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 31—Ontario Christian at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Aug. 17—Chino Hills at Santiago (Corona), 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 6 p.m.
Aug. 18—Chino at Bonita, 5 p.m.
Aug. 19—Chino Hills at Roosevelt (Eastvale), 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Santiago, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19, 21—Ayala in Azusa Tournament, TBA.
Aug. 23—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Western Christian, 6 p.m.
Aug. 24—AYALA vs. Upland, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Aug. 26—Chino at Hillcrest (Riverside), 4:45 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Claremont, 6 p.m.
Aug. 30—Chino at San Dimas, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Norco, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 31— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
