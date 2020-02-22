High school sports schedule for Feb. 22-29. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Baseball
Feb. 21-29—Chino, Ontario Christian in Chino Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 22, 25, 29—Ayala in Loara Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 24, 26, 29—Chino Hills, Don Lugo in Don Lugo Tournament, TBA.
Softball
Feb. 22—Ayala in Etiwanda Tournament, TBA; Chino, Ontario Christian in Savanna Tournament in Anaheim, TBA; CHINO HILLS vs. Redlands East Valley (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Feb. 25—Don Lugo at California (Whittier), 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Pomona, 3 p.m.
Feb. 25-29—Chino in Upland Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 26—CHINO HILLS vs. Downey, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 26-29—Ayala in Norco Tournament, TBA.
Feb. 27—DON LUGO vs. Redlands, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 28—DON LUGO vs. Bonita, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 29—Chino Hills at South Hills (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Track and field
Feb. 22—Ayala in Ayala Invitational, 8 a.m.
Feb. 29—Ayala in Mustang Roundup at Trabuco Hills High in Mission Viejo, 8 a.m.; Chino Hills in Brea Relays at Brea Olinda High School, 8 a.m.
Boys tennis
Feb. 22—Chino, Chino Hills in Etiwanda Tournament, 8 a.m.
Feb. 25—CHINO vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 26—Ayala at Sunny Hills (Fullerton), 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 27—CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 28—Chino at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
Swimming
Feb. 26—AYALA vs. Temple City, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Anaheim, 3:15 p.m.
Feb. 29—Ayala in Palomares League Relays at Glendora High, 10 a.m.
Feb. 29—Chino Hills in Ontario Invitational, 8 a.m.
Boys volleyball
Feb. 25—Ontario Christian at Gabrielino (San Gabriel), 4 p.m.
Feb. 27—Ontario Christian at Garey (Pomona), 5 p.m.
Feb. 29—Don Lugo in Garey Tournament, TBA.
Boys tennis
Feb. 28—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.