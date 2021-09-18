High school sports schedule for Sept. 18-25. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 23—Ayala at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24—CHINO vs. Chino Hills, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at California (Whittier), 7 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 18—Ayala, Chino Hills, Don Lugo in Woodbridge Invitational at Silver Lakes Sports Park in Norco, TBA.; Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League cluster meet at Colony High in Ontario, TBA.
Sept. 21—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League cluster meet at Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, 3 p.m.
Sept. 22—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 25—Ayala in Palomares League meet at Whittier Narrows in South El Monte, 8 a.m.; Don Lugo in Sunny Hills Invitational in Fullerton, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 20—Ayala in R Murphy Invitational in Temecula, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 22—AYALA vs. Troy, 3 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 23—Ayala at King (Riverside), 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sept. 21—AYALA vs. Bonita, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Sept. 22—Ontario Christian at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 23—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 21—AYALA vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Villa Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23—CHINO vs. Pioneer, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Los Amigos, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 23-25—Ayala, Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 18—Ontario Christian in Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, TBA.
Sept. 21—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (Riverside), 6 p.m.
Sept. 22—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23—Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24—AYALA vs. Colony, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24-25—Chino, Chino Hills in Santiago Tournament in Corona, TBA.
