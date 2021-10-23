High school sports schedule for Oct. 23-30. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 28—Chino at Rowland (Rowland Heights), 7 p.m.
Oct. 29—Ayala at Charter Oak (Covina), 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at West Covina, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 7 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 23—Ayala, Chino Hills in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, 9:15 a.m.
Oct. 30—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Claremont High School, 1601 N. Indian Hill Boulevard, 8 a.m.; Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League finals at Colony High School, 3850 Riverside Drive, Ontario, 7 a.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 23—Don Lugo at South Hills (West Covina), 1 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Laguna Hills, TBA; Ontario Christian at Foothill (Santa Ana), TBA.
Oct. 27—CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals games, teams and times to be announced.
Oct. 30—CIF-Southern Section semifinal games, teams and times to be announced.
(Editor’s note: CIF-Southern Section championship games are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6).
Boys water polo
Oct. 25—Ayala at Glendora, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 26—CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 27—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 29—AYALA vs. Chino, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 26—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League preliminaries at Linfield Christian High School, 31950 Pauba Road, Temecula, 1 p.m.
Oct. 27—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Claremont High School, 1601 N. Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, 10 a.m.
Oct. 28—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League finals at Linfield Christian High School, 31950 Pauba Road, Temecula, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Claremont Tennis Club, 1777 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont, 1 p.m.
