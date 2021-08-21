High school sports schedules for the 2021 fall season for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools.
Ayala High
Football: Aug. 27 at Los Altos; Sept. 2 vs. Diamond Ranch; Sept. 10 vs. Los Osos; Sept. 16 at Tustin; Sept. 23 at La Habra; Oct. 1 at Glendora (Citrus College); Oct. 15 vs. Alta Loma; Oct. 22 vs. Bonita; Oct. 29 at Charter Oak.
Girls golf: Aug. 24 at La Habra; Aug. 25 at Murrieta Valley; Aug. 26 vs. Palm Desert; Aug. 31 vs. MLK; Sept. 1 vs. La Habra; Sept. 7 vs. Troy; Sept. 8 at Troy; Sept. 13 at Vista Murrieta; Sept. 14 at Glendora; Sept. 20 in R Murphy Invitational; Sept. 22 vs. Troy; Sept. 23 at MLK; Sept. 27 vs. Vista Murrieta; Sept. 28 at Bonita; Sept. 29 at Troy; Sept. 30 vs. Bonita; Oct. 6 vs. Glendora; Oct. 12 at Claremont; Oct. 14 vs. Claremont; Oct. 18-19 in Palomares League prelims, finals.
Boys water polo: Aug. 25 vs. Corona; Sept. 3-4 in Ayala Tournament; Sept. 7 vs. Yucaipa; Sept. 9 vs. Arlington; Sept. 14 at Temescal Canyon; Sept. 21 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 23-24 in Diamond Bar Tournament; Sept. 27 vs. Bonita; Sept. 29 at Alta Loma; Oct. 4 at Claremont; Oct. 6 vs. Glendora; Oct. 8-9 in Diamond Bar Tournament; Oct. 11 vs. Colony; Oct. 13 at Bonita; Oct. 18 vs. Alta Loma; Oct. 25 at Glendora; Oct. 27 at Colony; Oct. 29 vs. Chino.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 21 in Azusa Tournament; Aug. 24 vs. Upland; Aug. 25 at Norco; Aug. 31 at Chino Hills; Sept. 2 vs. Chino; Sept. 8 vs. Alemany; Sept. 9 vs. Bonita; Sept. 10-11 in Ayala Tournament; Sept. 15 at Alta Loma; Sept. 17 at Claremont; Sept. 22 vs. Glendora; Sept. 24 vs. Colony; Sept. 29 at Bonita; Oct. 1 vs. Alta Loma; Oct. 2 in Gabrielino Tournament; Oct. 8 at Glendora; Oct. 13 at Colony.
Girls tennis: Aug. 24 at Los Osos; Aug. 26 vs. Walnut; Aug. 30 vs. MLK; Sept. 1 at Upland; Sept. 3 at El Dorado; Sept. 7 at Sunny Hills; Sept. 9 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 16 vs. Chino Hills; Sept. 21 vs. Bonita; Sept. 23 at Alta Loma; Sept. 28 at Claremont; Sept. 30 vs. Glendora; Oct. 5 vs. Colony; Oct. 7 at Bonita; Oct. 12 vs. Alta Loma; Oct. 14 vs. Claremont; Oct. 19 at Glendora; Oct. 21 at Colony.
Chino High
Football: Aug. 27 vs. Diamond Bar; Sept. 3 vs. Fontana; Sept. 10 at West Covina; Sept. 17 at Don Lugo; Sept. 24 vs. Chino Hills; Oct. 8 vs. Walnut; Oct. 15 vs. Pomona; Oct. 21 at Covina; Oct. 28 at Rowland.
Boys water polo: Aug. 26 at Hillcrest; Aug. 30 at Temecula Valley; Sept. 10-11 in Chino Hills Tournament; Sept. 16 at Chino Hills; Sept. 23 vs. Pioneer; Sept. 28 at Montclair; Sept. 30 at Ontario; Oct. 5 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 7 at Chaffey; Oct. 12 vs. Don Lugo; Oct. 14 vs. Montclair; Oct. 19 vs. Ontario; Oct. 21 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 26 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 27 at Don Lugo; Oct. 29 at Ayala.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 24 vs. West Covina; Aug. 26 at Hillcrest; Aug. 30 at San Dimas; Sept 2 at Ayala; Sept. 8 vs. Wilson; Sept. 10-11 in Ayala Tournament; Sept. 14 at Montclair; Sept. 16 at Ontario; Sept. 21 vs. Baldwin Park; Sept. 23 at Chaffey; Sept. 24-25 in Santiago Tournament; Sept. 28 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 30 vs. Montclair; Oct. 5 vs. Ontario; Oct. 7 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 12 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 13 at Don Lugo.
Girls tennis: Aug. 25-28 in Etiwanda Tournament; Aug. 31 at Chino Hills; Sept. 2 vs. Ontario Christian; Sept. 7 at West Covina; Sept. 9 at Etiwanda; Sept. 14 at Bonita; Sept. 15 vs. Yucaipa; Sept. 21 at Montclair; Sept. 23 at Ontario; Sept. 28 vs. Baldwin Park; Sept. 30 at Chaffey; Oct. 5 vs. Don Lugo; Oct. 7 vs. Montclair; Oct. 12 vs. Ontario; Oct. 14 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 19 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 21 at Don Lugo.
Chino Hills High
Football: Aug. 27 at Diamond Ranch; Sept. 3 at Jurupa Hills; Sept. 10 vs. Charter Oak; Sept. 17 vs. Yorba Linda; Sept. 24 at Chino; Oct. 1 vs. Upland; Oct. 8 at Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 15 at Etiwanda; Oct. 21 vs. Damien.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 25 vs. Heritage; Aug. 26 at San Marino; Aug. 31 vs. Ayala; Sept. 6 at MLK; Sept. 9 vs. South Pasadena; Sept. 14 vs. Upland; Sept. 16 at Rancho Cucamonga; Sept. 21 at Etiwanda; Sept. 23 vs. St. Lucy’s; Sept. 24-25 in Santiago Tournament; Sept. 28 at Los Osos; Sept. 30 at Upland; Oct. 5 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 7 vs. Etiwanda; Oct. 12 at St. Lucy’s; Oct. 14 vs. Los Osos.
Girls golf: Sept. 16 vs. Upland; Sept. 21 vs. Etiwanda; Sept. 23 at St. Lucy’s; Sept. 28 at Upland; Sept. 30 at Etiwanda; Oct. 5 vs. St. Lucy’s; Oct. 7 vs. Upland; Oct. 12 vs. Etiwanda; Oct. 14 at St. Lucy’s.
Cross country: Sept. 3 in Cool Breeze Invitational; Sept. 18 in Woodbridge Invitational; Sept. 22 at Etiwanda; Oct. 8-9 in Clovis Invitational; Oct. 13 vs. St. Lucy’s; Oct. 23 in Mt. SAC Invite; Nov. 3 at Rancho Cucamonga.
Girls tennis: Aug. 25-28 in Etiwanda Tournament; Aug. 31 vs. Chino; Sept. 2 vs. Walnut; Sept. 8 at Bonita; Sept. 9 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 14 vs. Roosevelt; Sept. 16 at Ayala; Sept. 21 vs. Upland; Sept. 23 at Rancho Cucamonga; Sept. 28 at Etiwanda; Sept. 30 vs. St. Lucy’s; Oct. 5 at Los Osos; Oct. 7 at Upland; Oct. 12 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 14 vs. Etiwanda; Oct. 19 at St. Lucy’s; Oct. 21 vs. Los Osos.
Boys water polo: Sept. 2 vs. Walnut; Sept. 7 vs. Bonita; Sept. 10-11 in Chino Hills Tournament; Sept. 14 vs. Villa Park; Sept. 16 vs. Chino; Sept. 17 at Claremont; Sept. 28 at Etiwanda; Sept. 30-Oct. 2 in Villa Park Tournament; Oct. 5 at Los Osos; Oct. 6 vs. Damien; Oct. 8-9 in Diamond Bar Tournament; Oct. 12 vs. Upland; Oct. 14 at Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 19 at Upland; Oct. 21 at Los Osos.
Don Lugo High
Football: Aug. 27 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 10 at El Segundo; Sept. 17 vs. Chino Hills; Sept. 24 at California; Oct. 1 at San Dimas; Oct. 8 at South Hills; Oct. 15 vs. Claremont; Oct. 22 at Chaffey; Oct. 29 at West Covina.
Boys water polo: Aug. 31 vs. Mark Keppel; Sept. 2 vs. Vista Murrieta; Sept. 7 vs. Rowland; Sept. 9 vs. Paloma Valley; Sept. 14 vs. Centennial; Sept. 16 at Wilson; Sept. 21 at Ayala; Sept. 23 vs. Los Amigos; Sept. 28 at Baldwin Park; Sept. 29 vs. Paramount; Sept. 30 at Chaffey; Oct. 5 at Ontario; Oct. 6 vs. Hillcrest; Oct. 7 vs. Montclair; Oct. 11 vs. Ramona; Oct. 12 at Chino; Oct. 14 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 19 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 20 vs. Valencia; Oct. 21 vs. Ontario; Oct. 26 at Montclair; Oct. 27 vs. Chino.
Girls tennis: Sept. 16 at Bonita; Sept. 21 at Baldwin Park; Sept. 23 at Chaffey; Sept. 28 at Ontario; Sept. 30 vs. Montclair; Oct. 5 at Chino; Oct. 7 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 12 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 14 vs. Ontario; Oct. 19 at Montclair; Oct. 21 vs. Chino.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 25 at Bonita; Aug. 26 vs. Gladstone; Sept. 2 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 14 at Baldwin Park; Sept. 16 at Chaffey; Sept. 21 at Ontario; Sept. 23 vs. Montclair; Sept. 28 at Chino; Sept. 30 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 5 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 7 vs. Ontario; Oct. 9 at Garden Grove; Oct. 12 at Montclair; Oct. 13 vs. Chino.
Ontario Christian High
Football: Aug. 27 vs. Xavier Prep; Sept. 3 vs. Salesian; Sept. 10 at Rancho Christian; Sept. 17 vs. Valley Christian-Cerritos; Oct. 8 vs. Arrowhead Christian; Oct. 15 vs. Linfield Christian; Oct. 22 at Western Christian; Oct. 29 at Aquinas.
Cross country: Sept. 7, 14 unknown opponent; Sept. 17 in Woodbridge Invitational; Sept. 21 in Ambassador League meet at Linfield Christian; Oct. 5 in Ambassador League meet at Ben Clark Training Center; Oct. 9 in Clovis Invitational; Oct 19 in Ambassador League meet at Citrus Heritage Park; Oct. 22 in Mt. SAC Invitational; Oct. 2 in Ambassador League Finals at Citrus Heritage Park.
Girls tennis: Aug. 24 at Ganesha; Aug. 26 at Pomona; Aug. 31 at Ontario; Sept. 2 at Chino; Sept. 7 at Chaffey; Sept. 9 vs. Valley Christian-Cerritos; Sept. 14 at Norco; Sept. 16 vs. Big Bear; Sept. 21 vs. Linfield Christian; Sept. 22 at Big Bear; Sept. 28 at Aquinas; Sept. 30 vs. Western Christian; Oct. 5 vs. Woodcrest Christian; Oct. 7 at Linfield Christian; Oct. 14 vs. Aquinas; Oct. 19 at Western Christian; Oct. 21 at Woodcrest Christian; Oct. 26, 28 in Ambassador League Finals at Linfield Christian.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 23 vs. Western Christian; Aug. 24 at Rancho Cucamonga; Aug. 30 at Norco; Aug. 31 vs. Loma Linda Academy; Sept. 2 vs. Linfield Christian; Sept. 7 vs. Arrowhead Christian; Sept. 9 at Desert Christian Academy; Sept. 10-11 in Dave Mohs Tournament in Huntington Beach; Sept. 13 vs. Claremont; Sept. 14 vs. Aquinas; Sept. 17-18 in Durango Fall Classic; Sept. 21 at Woodcrest Christian; Sept. 22 at Loma Linda Academy; Sept. 28 at Linfield Christian; Oct. 1-2 in Nike Tournament in Arizona; Oct. 6 at Aquinas; Oct. 11 at Arrowhead Christian; Oct. 12 at Western Christian; Oct. 14 vs. Woodcrest Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.