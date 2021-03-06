High school sports schedule for March 6-14. Home games are listed in capital letters. (Games are subject to change, pending COVID-19 safety guidelines, or cancellations by teams).
Football
March 12—CHINO vs. Ontario Christian (scrimmage), TBA.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Verde (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
March 13—Don Lugo at Alta Loma (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Cross country
March 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Damien-St. Lucy’s, TBA.
March 8—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula, TBA.
March 13—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer
March 11—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Crean Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Boys water polo
March 9—Ayala at Claremont, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 4 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3 p.m.
March 10—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3 p.m.
March 11—AYALA vs. Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4 p.m.
Girls water polo
March 9—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 5:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 4:15 p.m.
March 10—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 4:15 p.m.
March 11—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 5:30 p.m.
March 12— CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 5:15 p.m.
Boys tennis
March 8—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.
March 9—Ayala at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.
March 10—AYALA vs. Walnut, 3:30 p.m.
March 12—Ayala at Sunny Hills (Fullerton), 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Alta Loma, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
March 9—Chino Hills at Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.
March 10—AYALA vs. Walnut, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
March 11—AYALA vs. El Dorado, 3:15 p.m.
March 12—Chino at Alta Loma, 3 p.m.
