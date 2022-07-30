High school sports schedule for Aug. 11-31. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Aug. 11—Ayala at West Covina (scrimmage), 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Mary Star of the Sea (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 12—Don Lugo at Walnut (scrimmage), 6 p.m.; Chino at El Rancho (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 18—Chino Hills at Glendora (at Citrus College, Glendora), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19—Ayala at Torrey Pines, 7:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Western, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at El Rancho (Pico Rivera), 7 p.m.
Aug. 26—AYALA vs. Etiwanda, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Xavier Prep (Palm Desert), 7 p.m.
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Aug. 15—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 4:45 p.m.
Aug. 16—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Los Osos, 6 p.m.
Aug. 17—AYALA vs. Corona Centennial, 4:45 p.m.
Aug. 18—CHINO vs. Colony, 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Santiago (Corona), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19—CHINO vs. Fallbrook, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19-20—Ayala in Tesoro Tournament (Irvine), TBA.
Aug. 23—Chino at West Covina, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Bonita (La Verne), 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.
Aug. 25—AYALA vs. San Dimas, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Garey (Pomona), 4:45 p.m.; Chino Hills at Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Roosevelt (Eastvale), 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.; Don Lugo in West Covina Tournament, TBA.
Aug. 30—Ayala at Upland, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Murrieta Valley, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Norco, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
Aug. 23—AYALA vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Ganesha (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 24—Ontario Christian at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 25—AYALA vs. Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 3 p.m.
Aug. 29—Ontario Christian at Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30—Ayala at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 31—CHINO HILLS vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Boys water polo
Aug. 23—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25—Chino Hills at Sunny Hills (Fullerton), 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.
Girls golf
Aug. 23—CHINO HILLS vs. Cerritos (at El Prado Golf Course, Chino), 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30—Chino Hills at Cerritos (at Lakewood Country Club), 3:15 p.m.
