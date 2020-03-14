High school sports schedule March 14-21. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Baseball
March 14—Don Lugo vs. Montclair (11 a.m.) and Chino vs. Chaffey (5 p.m.) at annual Battle of the Mt. Baldy League games at Loanmart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.
March 14, 16-18—Chino Hills in Crescenta Valley Tournament, TBA.
March 17—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 3:30 p.m.
March 19—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:30 p.m.
March 21—Ayala in Anaheim Lion’s Tournament, TBA; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley View (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Softball
March 16-21—Chino Hills in Redlands Tournament, TBA.
March 17—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes), 3:30 p.m.
March 19—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
March 14—Ayala in Redondo Invitational at Redondo Beach High School, 10 a.m.; Chino Hills in Irvine Invitational at Irvine High School, 7:45 a.m.; Don Lugo in Walnut Invitational at Walnut High School, TBA.
March 17—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
March 18—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Murrieta Mesa High School, 2:30 p.m.
March 19—DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
March 21—Ayala, Chino, Don Lugo in Chino Relays at Chino High School, 8 a.m.
Swimming
March 14—Ayala, Chino Hills in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational, 3 p.m.
March 16—Ayala at Yorba Linda, 3 p.m.
March 17—Chino Hills at Bonita (La Verne), 3 p.m.
March 18—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
March 19—Don Lugo at Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park), 3 p.m.
Boys golf
March 16—AYALA vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3 p.m.
March 17—Ayala in JGS Ranking Golf Tournament, noon.
March 18—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 3:15 p.m.
March 19—CHINO vs. Ontario, TBA; CHINO HILLS vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis
March 16— CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.
March 17—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Garey (Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
March 18—Ayala at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.
March 19—CHINO vs. Garey, 3:15 p.m.
Boys volleyball
March 17— Ontario Christian at Loma Linda Academy, 5 p.m.
March 19—DON LUGO vs. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Arrowhead Christian, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.