High school sports schedule for Aug. 27-Sept. 10. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1— AYALA vs. Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2— Chino at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. JW North, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Hawthorne, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Salesian (Los Angeles), 7 p.m.
Sept. 9—AYALA vs. Monrovia, 7 p.m.; Chino at Valley Christian-Cerritos, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Charter Oak (Covina), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.; Don Lugo in West Covina Tournament, TBA.
Aug. 30—Ayala at Upland, 5 p.m.; Don Lugo at Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Murrieta Valley, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Norco, 6 p.m.
Sept. 1—CHINO vs. Jurupa Hills, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Rosary Academy (Fullerton), 6 p.m.
Sept. 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Santiago, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Orange Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7—Ontario Christian at Aquinas (San Bernardino), 6 p.m.
Sept. 8—AYALA vs. Colony, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Elsinore, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Western (Anaheim), 5:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Notre Dame Academy (Riverside), 6 p.m.
Sept. 9-10—Ayala, Don Lugo in Ayala Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament, TBA.
Girls tennis
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 3 p.m.
Aug. 29—Ontario Christian at Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30—Ayala at Walnut, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 31—CHINO HILLS vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 1—AYALA vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Charter Oak, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Chaffey (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 2— AYALA vs. El Dorado, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 6—AYALA vs. Sunny Hills, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Yucaipa, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Walnut, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Valley Christian-Cerritos, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 8—Ayala at Valencia (Placentia), 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Santiago (Corona), 3 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Redlands East Valley (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Aug. 27—Chino at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1— Chino Hills at Walnut, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 6—Ayala at Diamond Bar, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Rowland, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8—AYALA vs. Don Lugo, 4:30 p.m. ; CHINO vs. Chino Hills, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 9-10—Ayala in Ayala Varsity Tournament, TBA.; Chino Hills in Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Girls golf
Aug. 30—Chino Hills at Cerritos (at Lakewood Country Club), 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Claremont (at El Prado Golf Course, Chino), 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 8—Chino Hills at Claremont (at Marshall Canyon Golf Course, La Verne), 2:30 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 6— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. unknown opponent, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 10—Ayala in Palomares League Preview at Claremont High School, 8 a.m.
