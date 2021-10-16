High school sports schedule for Oct. 16-23. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 21—Chino at Covina, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22—AYALA vs. Bonita, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 6 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 16—CIF-Southern Section tournament brackets will be announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Oct. 19—CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams and times to be announced.
Oct. 21—CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Oct. 23—CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
(Third-round games set for Oct. 27, semifinal games scheduled for Oct. 30 and division finals set for Nov. 5-6).
Boys water polo
Oct. 18—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 19—CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 20—Ayala at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Valencia, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 21—Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga), 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 22—CHINO vs. Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Oct. 18—Ayala in Palomares League preliminaries at Diamond Bar Golf Course, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19—Ayala in Palomares League finals at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills, 11:30 a.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 19—Ayala at Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (at Claremont Tennis Club), 2:45 p.m.
Oct. 20—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 21—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian (at King High in Riverside), 3:30 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 16—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League meet at Colony High in Ontario, TBA.
Oct. 19—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Citrus Heritage Park in Riverside, 3 p.m.
Oct. 22—Don Lugo in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, TBA.
Oct. 23—Ayala, Chino Hills in Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut, TBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.