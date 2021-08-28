High school sports schedule for Aug. 28 through Sept. 4. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 2– AYALA vs. Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3– CHINO vs. Fontana, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Salesian, 7 p.m.
Boys water polo
Aug. 30– Chino at Temecula Valley, 4 p.m.
Aug. 31– DON LUGO vs. Mark Keppel, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 2– CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Vista Murrieta, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 2-4– Ayala in Ayala Tournament, TBA.
Girls volleyball
Aug. 30– Chino at San Dimas, 5:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Norco, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 31– CHINO HILLS vs. Ayala, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Loma Linda Academy, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2– AYALA vs. Chino, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 3– Chino, Chino Hills in Cool Breeze Invitational in Pasadena, 6:45 p.m.
Girls tennis
Aug. 28– Chino, Chino Hills in Etiwanda Tournament, TBA.
Aug. 30– AYALA vs. King, 3:15 p.m.
Aug. 31– CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 1– Ayala at Upland, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 2– CHINO vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Walnut, 3 p.m.
Sept. 3– Ayala at El Dorado, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Aug. 31– AYALA vs. King, 3 p.m.
Sept. 1– AYALA vs. La Habra, 3 p.m.
