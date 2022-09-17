Football
Sept. 22— CHINO vs. El Dorado, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23— AYALA vs. Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Foothill (at Tustin HS), 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at San Jacinto Valley Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29—AYALA vs. Glendora, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Big Bear, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30—CHINO vs. Cerritos, 7 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.;CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 22—Ayala at Bonita, 3:15 p.m.;CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26—DON LUGO vs. Garey, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Big Bear, 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 17— Chino, Chino Hills in Western Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Fontana, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Crean Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22-24—Chino Hills in Claremont Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 26—AYALA vs. Colony, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 28—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Damien, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 17— Ayala in Kennedy-La Palma Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, TBA.
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Claremont, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 22— Ayala at Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-24—Chino Hills in Santiago Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 27—Ayala at Colony, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 29—AYALA vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 30, Oct. 1—Ontario Christian in Nike Tournament at Arizona State University, TBA.
Cross country
Sept. 27—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League cluster meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Sept. 20—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 22—Ayala at Bonita, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 27—AYALA vs. Claremont, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at West Covina, 4 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 29—Ayala at Claremont, 2:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, 4 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
