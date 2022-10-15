High school sports schedule for Oct. 15-29.
Football
Oct. 20—Chino at Pomona, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21—Ayala at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 7 p.m.; Don Lugo at Claremont, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27—Ayala at Bonita, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28—CHINO vs. Covina, 7 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 17-20, 22, 29— CIF-Southern Section postseason game, teams and times to be announced. Brackets will be released at 10 a.m. today (Oct. 15) at cifss.org.
Boys water polo
Oct. 17—AYALA vs. Bonita, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18—Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18—Chino at Montclair, 3:30 p.m.;
Oct. 18-20—Chino Hills in Baseline League games at Los Osos High in Rancho Cucamonga, TBA.
Oct. 19—Ayala at Alta Loma, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Valencia-Placentia, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 20—Chino at Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 24—Ayala at Claremont, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 25—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26—AYALA vs. Glendora, 4:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 28—Chino at Whittier, 3:15 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 15—Chino in Thunder Cross Country Classic at Lake Yosemite County Park in Merced, 9 a.m.
Oct. 21-22—Ayala,Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo, Ontario Christian in 74th annual Mt. SAC Invitational in Walnut, TBA.
Oct. 25—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Citrus Heritage Park in Riverside, 3 p.m.
Oct. 29—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League Finals at Colony High School in Ontario, 7 a.m.
Girls tennis
Oct. 18—Ayala at Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 20—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Linfield Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 25, 27—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League Finals at Claremont Tennis Club, 1 p.m. (Oct. 25), 3 p.m. (Oct. 27).
Girls golf
Oct. 17—Chino in Alhambra Tournament, 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 20—Chino in Santa Anita Tournament, 10 a.m.
