High school sports schedule for April 2-9. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Baseball
April 2, 5-6—Ontario Christian in Santa Ana Elks Tournament, TBA
April 4—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
April 5—Ayala at Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
April 6—CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
April 8—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
April 9—AYALA vs. Ocean View, TBA.; Chino vs. Ontario (at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga), 2 p.m.; Don Lugo vs. Chaffey (at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga), 5 p.m.
Softball
April 2—Chino Hills in Canyon Tournament in Anaheim, TBA.
April 4—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
April 5—Ayala at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
April 6—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
April 8—CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 3:15 p.m.
Boys tennis
April 5—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; Chino at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Los Osos, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Garey, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—Ayala at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Garey, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.
Boys golf
April 5—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3 p.m.
April 6—Ayala at Bonita, 2 p.m.
April 7—Ayala at Alta Loma, 2:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3 p.m.
April 8—DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Track and field
April 2—Don Lugo at Covina Invitational at Covina District Stadium, TBA.
April 5—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
April 8—Ayala in Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School, 3 p.m.
April 9—Ayala in Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School, 10 a.m.
Swimming
April 5—Chino Hills at Bonita (at Las Flores Park in La Verne), 4 p.m.
April 6—Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—CHINO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
April 8—Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo in Cowbell Meet at Chino Hills High School, 6 p.m.
Badminton
April 5—Chino Hills at Diamond Bar, 3:15 p.m.
April 7—Chino Hills at Walnut (at Arena Badminton and Sports Club in Pomona), 3:15 p.m.
Boys volleyball
April 5—Chino Hills at Damien, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Sierra Vista, 4:15 p.m.
April 7—CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at West Covina, 4:15 p.m.
Girls beach volleyball
April 6—Ontario Christian vs. Rosary Academy (at Pearce Volleyball Center in San Bernardino), 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.