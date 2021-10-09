High school sports schedule for Oct. 9-16. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 14—CHINO vs. Pomona, 7 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga), 7 p.m.
Oct. 15—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Claremont, 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 9—Ayala, Chino Chino Hills in Clovis Invitational, 9 a.m.
Oct. 13—Chino Hills in Baseline League cluster meet at Central Park in Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.
Oct. 16—Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League cluster meet at Colony High School in Ontario, 7 a.m.
Boys water polo
Oct. 9—Chino Hills in Diamond Bar Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 11—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ramona, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 12—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 13—Ayala at Bonita (La Verne), 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Oct. 12—Ayala at Claremont, 2:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. West Covina, TBA.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 13—Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14—AYALA vs. Claremont, 2:30 p.m.; Chino at West Covina, TBA.
Girls tennis
Oct. 12—AYALA vs. Alta Loma, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 14—AYALA vs. Claremont, 3:15 p.m.; Chino at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas (at Claremont Tennis Club), 3:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Oct. 9—Don Lugo in Garden Grove Tournament, TBA.
Oct. 11—Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands), 6 p.m.
Oct. 12—CHINO vs. Chaffey, 5:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (Glendora), 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
Oct. 13—Ayala at Colony (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14—CHINO HILLS vs. Los Osos, 6 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Woodcrest Christian, 6 p.m.
