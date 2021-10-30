High school sports schedule for Oct. 30-Nov. 6. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Oct. 31– CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Nov. 5– CIF-Southern Section first-round playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
(Second-round games scheduled for Nov. 12; semifinals on Nov. 19; championship games on Nov. 26-27.)
Girls volleyball
Oct. 30– CHINO HILLS vs. Mayfield in CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinal, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6– CIF-Southern Section championship games, teams and times to be announced.
Boys water polo
Oct. 30– CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
Nov. 2– CIF-Southern Section wild-card games for 16-team brackets or first-round games for 32-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 3– CIF-Southern Section first-round games for 16-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 4– CIF-Southern Section first-round games for 8-team brackets and second-round games for 32-team brackets, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 6– CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal games for all divisions, teams and times to be announced.
(Semifinal games scheduled for Nov. 10, championship games set for Saturday, Nov. 13.)
Girls tennis
Nov. 1– CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be announced at cifss.org, 11 a.m.
Nov. 2– CIF-Southern Section wild-card games, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 3– CIF-Southern Section first-round games, teams and times to be announced.
Nov. 5– CIF-Southern Section second-round games, teams and times to be announced.
(Quarterfinals scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8; semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10; championship games set for Friday, Nov. 12 at Claremont Tennis Club.)
Cross country
Oct. 30– Ayala in Palomares League finals at Claremont High School, 1601 N. Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, 8 a.m.; Chino, Don Lugo in Mt. Baldy League finals at Colony High School, 3850 E. Riverside Drive, Ontario, 7 a.m.
Nov. 2– Chino Hills in Baseline League finals at Rancho Cucamonga High School, 11801 Lark Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, TBA; Ontario Christian in Ambassador League finals at Citrus Heritage Park, 9400 Duffering Ave., Riverside, 1 p.m.
(Cross country prelims scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut; finals set for Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mt. San Antonio College; CIF State Meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.)
