High school sports schedule for Sept. 11-18. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Football
Sept. 16—Ayala at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17—Chino Hills at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chino (Milk Can Game), 7 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Valley Christian-Cerritos, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 11—Ayala, Chino, Don Lugo in Ayala Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Dave Mohs Tournament at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, TBA.
Sept. 13—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Claremont, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14—Chino at Montclair, 4:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 5:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15—Ayala at Alta Loma, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 16—Chino at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17—Ayala at Claremont, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17-18—Ontario Christin in Durango Fall Classic at Durango High School in Las Vegas, TBA.
Girls tennis
Sept. 13—Ontario Christian at Pomona, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 14—Chino at Bonita (La Verne), 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Roosevelt, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Norco, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 15—CHINO vs. Yucaipa, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 16—AYALA vs. Chino Hills, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Bonita (La Verne), 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Big Bear, 3 p.m.
Boys water polo
Sept. 11—Chino, Chino Hills in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Sept. 14—Ayala at Temescal Canyon (Lake Elsinore), 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Corona Centennial, 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 16—CHINO HILLS vs. Chino, 4:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Wilson (Hacienda Heights), 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 17—Chino Hills at Claremont, 3:30 p.m.
Cross country
Sept. 14—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Montclair, 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 17—Don Lugo, Ontario Christian in Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine, TBA.
Sept. 18—Ayala, Chino Hills in Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine, TBA.; Chino in Mt. Baldy League meet at Colony High in Ontario, TBA.
Girls golf
Sept. 13—Ayala at Vista Murrieta, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
