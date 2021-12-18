High school sports schedule for Dec. 18-Jan. 1. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Boys basketball
Dec. 27-30—Ayala in Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, TBA.; Chino, Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic, TBA.; Chino Hills in The Classic at Damien in La Verne, TBA.; Don Lugo in Battle for the Ball Tournament at Wilson High School in Hacienda Heights, TBA.
Girls basketball
Dec. 18—Ayala, Chino Hills in San Dimas Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 27-30—Chino, Don Lugo in Glendora Tournament, TBA.; Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Knight Time Classic, TBA.
Dec. 27-31—Ayala, Chino Hills in Ayala Best of the West Tournament, TBA.
Boys soccer
Dec. 20—Don Lugo at Diamond Bar, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 20-22—Ayala in Silverlakes Winter Classic in Norco, TBA.
Dec. 27-29— Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Christmas Classic, TBA.
Dec. 29—Chino Hills at Corona Del Mar, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Dec. 18—Chino Hills in Best of the West Tournament at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach, TBA.
Dec. 20-22—Ayala, Chino Hills in Silverlakes Winter Classic in Norco, TBA.
Dec. 27-29—Chino, Ontario Christian in Ontario Christian Christmas Classic, TBA.
Dec. 30—DON LUGO vs. Ayala, 11 a.m.; Chino Hills at Diamond Ranch (Pomona), noon.
Girls water polo
Dec. 18—Chino Hills in Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 20—CHINO HILLS vs. Don Lugo, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 27—Chino Hills in San Gorgonio Tournament, TBA.
Wrestling
Dec. 18—Ayala in Zinkin Classic at Buchanan High School in Clovis, 9 a.m.; Chino in Santa Ana Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 21—Don Lugo in Lancer Holiday Invitational at Lakeside High School in Lake Elsinore, 11 a.m.
Dec. 22—Don Lugo in Lancer Holiday Invitational at Lakeside High School in Lake Elsinore, 8 a.m.
Dec. 27-28—Chino, Chino Hills in Upland Tournament, TBA.
Dec. 29-30—Ayala girls in San Dimas Tournament, 9:30 a.m.; Ayala boys in Tournament of Champions at Sonora High School in La Habra 9 a.m.; Chino girls Corona Tournament at The Rinks Inline in Corona, 9:30 a.m.
