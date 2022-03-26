High school sports schedule for March 26-April 2. Home games are listed in capital letters.
Baseball
March 26—Ayala at Charter Oak, 10 a.m.
March 28—AYALA vs. Capistrano Valley, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
March 29—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
March 30—Chino Hills at Upland, 3:15 p.m.
March 31—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Temple City, 3:30 p.m.
April 1—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.
April 2—Ontario Christian in Santa Ana Elks Tournament, TBA.
Softball
March 29—Chino at Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
March 30—CHINO HILLS vs. Upland, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Baldwin Park, 3:15 p.m.
March 31—CHINO vs. Montclair, 3:15 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Hillcrest, 3:30 p.m.
March 31-April 2—Chino Hills in Canyon Tournament in Anaheim, TBA.
Track and field
March 26—Ayala in Meet of Champions at Azusa Pacific University, 10 a.m.
March 29—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
March 30—Ontario Christian in Ambassador League meet at Murrieta Mesa High, 3 p.m.
March 31—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
April 2—Don Lugo in Covina Invitational at Covina District Stadium, 3:15 p.m.
Boys tennis
March 29—CHINO vs. Don Lugo, 3:15 p.m.; Chino Hills at Etiwanda, 3:15 p.m.
March 31—CHINO vs. Pomona, 3:15 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Damien, 3:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Swimming
March 30—Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 3:15 p.m.
March 31—Chino at Ontario, 3:15 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Boys golf
March 28—Ontario Christian at Woodcrest Christian, 3 p.m.
Boys volleyball
March 29—Ontario Christian at Western Christian, 5 p.m.
March 31—Ontario Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls beach volleyball
March 29—Ontario Christian at JSerra, 3 p.m.
March 31—Ontario Christian at Orange Lutheran (at Veterans Sports Park in Yorba Linda), 3 p.m.
April 1—ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Bakersfield Christian (at Pearce Volleyball Center in San Bernardino), noon.
